Review: THE PIN UP GIRLS at NJ Rep Shines Bright on the Long Branch Stage

"Each one of these letters has a story and a family. Will anyone remember?" By Leanne in The Pin Up Girls

Plan to visit New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) for their new musical production that has it all, The Pin Up Girls: A Musical Love Letter. The show is a wonderfully performed, timeless tribute to our armed forces. Its music and stories will captivate a broad audience. Written by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin, Hindman directs the production and Lodin is the Musical Director. Clever choreographies are by Eugenio Contenti and Associate Choreographer, Molly Model. Jo Lynn Burks is the show's pianist. Get your tickets while you can, as The Pin Up Girls is certain to sell out. It will be on the Long Branch stage through July 10.

In the story four women, Megan, Leanne, Dana and Sharon perform for many events at a local VFW Post as "The Pin Up Girls." When they discover a treasure trove of letters written by service men and women, they decide to create a special musical show to highlight these writings dating from WWI to the present and to keep the precious stories alive. Since Sharon cannot perform because she is in the hospital having her baby, Leann recruits her brother, Joel to complete the foursome. The show has scenes that are emotive, humorous, and meaningful.

The musical selections are outstanding and the company's vocal and acting talents shine bright. The cast members are Sara Glancy as Megan; Brittany Jeffery as Leanne; AJ Melnick as Joel; and Phoenix Vaughn as Dana.

The Pin Up Girls has a score with a total of 26 songs with sections that include The Pin Up Girls and The USO. Some of our favorite numbers are "Please Mr. Postman" by the Company; "Love Nest Built for Two" by Megan and Dana; "Single Ladies" by Megan; Sincerely Wilber-Part 1" by Joel; "Happy Birthday" by Dana; "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" by the Company; "On a Bus to Saint Cloud" by Leanne; and "These Boots are Made for Walking" by Joel.

The Production Team has done a marvelous job of setting the mood for the show. They include the Company's Artistic Director, Suzanne Barabas; Production Stage Manager, Kristin Pfeifer; Assistant Stage Manager, Rachael Malloy; Costume Design by Patricia E. Doherty; Sound Design by Nick Simone; Scenic Design by Jessica Parks; Lighting Design by Jill Nagle; Assistant Lighting Design is by Janey Huber. Brian Snyder is the Technical Director and James Lockhart is the Master Electrician.

In his opening address to the audience, NJ Rep's Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas pointed out that to date, NJ Rep has produced 150 world premieres with 283 of them have gone on to be produced around the globe. We are sure that The Pin Up Girls will be one of the Company's shows that will go far. It is an ideal one to kick off your summer of entertainment.

The Pin Up Girls: A Musical Love Letter is being presented at New Jersey Repertory Company located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch. The entrance to the performance space is through the free parking lot in the rear of the theater. If you are arriving via train, it is a 15-minute walk from the station or a 3-minute taxi ride. For ticketing and more information, please visit http://www.njrep.org/ or call 732.229.3166.

Andrea Phox Photography