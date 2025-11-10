Review: THE MONSTERS at TRT-A Compelling Story Set Against MMA Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“When people tell you stories about yourself, you believe them.” by BIG in The Monsters: A Sibling Love Story

There’s an outstanding production on the Two River Theater (TRT) stage! The Monsters-A Sibling Love Story is a dynamic two-hander that features exceptional writing and direction by Ngozi Anyanwu and brilliant acting of Aigner Mizelle and Okieriete Onaodowan. It is being performed in the TRT’s intimate Marion Huber Theater through November 23, presented in association with the Manhattan Theatre Club. This play is both entertaining and thought provoking. Make your plans to see it.

In The Monsters, LIL plans to meet her older stepbrother BIG after not seeing him for 16 years, and their reunion has unexpected consequences. Despite the siblings’ 10-year age gap, they share an obvious kinship and memories of a troubled past. BIG is a champion in the local Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) circuit, and LIL aspires to participate in the sport. When he offers to train her, the brother and sister continue to bond but soon embark on very different personal and professional trajectories. Ngozi Anyanwu’s incisive writing transports audiences to the heart of the story. While it tells of LIL and BIG’s struggles with their own demons, the emotions of the siblings are finely developed and very relatable.

Aigner Mizzelle shines in the role as LIL and Okieriete Onaodowan masters the part of BIG. The two highly accomplished performers will keep you captivated from the first moment of the play to the final scene. Mizzelle portrays LIL as an adult and transitions seamlessly to the character of LIL’s younger self. Onaodowan’s plays his pensive, determined persona perfectly. Both actors are remarkable athletes as they demonstrate the demanding physicality of MMA.

Moments in this powerful story are riveting such as BIG’s local MMA championship fight; LIL's first meeting with BIG after their long estrangement; BIG coming to Applebee’s where LIL works; LIL’s first training session with BIG; the flashback with LIL as a child as BIG sketches her; the hospital scene when the siblings’ alcoholic father passes away; LIL and BIG talking about their respective mothers; LIL’s first professional fight; LIL and BIG wrestling; and LIL and BIG discussing the monsters they have confronted in their lives and in themselves.

The Creative Team has done a remarkable job of creating the atmosphere for The Monsters. The Team includes Choreographer Rickey Tripp; Scenic Designer Andrew Boyce; Costume Designer Mika Eubanks; Lighting Designer Cha See; Sound Designer/Composer Mikaal Sulaiman; MMA Consultant Sijara “Sarj” Eubanks; and Fight Director Gerardo "Gerry" Rodriguez; The casting is by The Telsey Office with additional casting by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie. The Production Stage Manager is AK Howard and Assistant Stage Manager is Alexus Jade Coney.

We applaud TRT’s Artistic Director, Justin Waldman and Managing Director, Nora DeVeau-Rosen for their leadership and for bringing top shows to the Red Bank Stage. We look forward to the season ahead.

Two River Theater is located at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For Tickets to The Monsters: A Sibling Love Story and upcoming shows, please visit Two River Theater and call 732.345.1400. Be sure to keep up with all the special events that are available at the Theater.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Reader Reviews

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...