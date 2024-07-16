Review: THE BOOK OF WILL at STNJ-Entertaining and Riveting, A Must-See

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Desire is not a plan.” John Heminges

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is now presenting The Book of Will, a production that has it all. This riveting play is filled with wit, drama and humor. We are delighted that the Theatre’s Artistic Director Emerita, Bonnie J. Monte has brought her generous directorial talents to the show. And she has assembled an accomplished cast of actors who bring Lauren Gunderson’s wonderfully crafted play to the stage. This show is the ideal summer entertainment event. Get your tickets soon. It will be on the Madison stage through July 28.

The Book of Will is set between the years of 1619 and 1623 in various locations in London, including The Globe Theatre, the Globe Tap Room, Jaggards Print shop, local households and Anne Hathaway’s home in Stratford-Upon-Avon. It tells the remarkable, true story of William Shakespeare’s dear friends, Henry Condell and John Heminges who pursue the seemingly impossible goal of publishing The Bard’s writings shortly after his death. This is no easy task as funding is needed, texts must be organized, and in some cases plays must be recovered. Even with the encouragement and assistance of many, the challenges to publish Shakespeare’s First Folio loom large. The play is a fascinating depiction of the incredible effort that was made to secure Shakespeare’s legacy and make his genius available for many generations to come. Entertaining and affecting, the play will appeal to those who love history, the works of William Shakespeare, and the transformative power of theatre.

As Ms. Monte has stated, “These men achieved something miraculous against all odds. It is a tale that rivals any epic saga that has ever recounted the feats of heroes.”

The prestigious ensemble is ideal to bring The Book of Will to life. Michael Stewart Allen as Henry Condell and Anthony Marble as John Heminges lead the cast with brilliant yportrayals of their characters. Other leading roles include Pearce Bunting as Ben Jonson/Sir Edward Dering; Brent Harris as Richard Burbage/William Jaggard; Isaac Hickox-Young as Wealthy Playgoer/Isaac Jaggard; Amy Hutchins as Elizabeth Condell/Emilia Bassano Lanier; Victoria Mack as Rebecca Heminges/Anne Hathaway; Jack Steiner as Boy Hamlet/Ralph Crane/Bernardo/Compositor; Patrick Toon as Barman/Ed Knight/Marcus; and Carolyn Leys Alice Hemminges/Susannah Shakespeare. The troupe is rounded out by Geraldo Garcia, Isabella J. Russo, Molly Belle Mackenzie, Nathan Flesh and Gabrielle Vecciarelli. This cast is incredibly adept at playing multiple roles.

Striking moments abound in The Book of Will such as Richard Burbage bemoaning the current state of the theatre; A drunken Ben Jonson flirting with Alice Heminges; Henry making a convincing plea to John for the project; the group gathering to collect and catalog Will’s works; Rebecca Heminges encouraging John to continue the book when he is discouraged; William Jaggard and his son, Issac accepting the job of the printing; John asking Ben Jonson to write the introduction to the folio; Henry requesting funding from Emilia Bassano Lanier. And of course, the show is full of rich references to the works of William Shakespeare.

The Design Team has done a top job of developing the authentic setting for The Book of Will. The talented Team features scenic design by Sarah Beth Hall; costume design by Hugh Hanson; lighting design by Matthew Adelson, and sound design by Ms. Monte. The production stage manager is Alison Cote.

A standing ovation for STNJ’s Artistic Director, Brian J. Crowe and his team for bringing The Book of Will, a truly exciting and important play to the stage. We look forward to more excellent theatre in the upcoming season.

The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre is located on the campus of Drew University: 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. Single tickets for Book of Will begin $55 for regular performances. The show has a run time of two and a half hours with one 15 minute intermission. The Theatre offers various cost-saving opportunities to explore. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit Shakespeare NJ.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

