Review: JERSEY BOYS at Paper Mill Playhouse is Exhilarating

“You don’t forget where you came from.” By Frankie in Jersey Boys

Jersey Boys is now being performed at Paper Mill Playhouse and this reimagined production of the biographical musical is spectacular from the opening number to the curtain call. The show enjoys superb direction of Michael Bello, the finest music direction by Geoffrey Ko, and lively choreographies by Kyli Rae. It’s a total WOW to kick off the Playhouse’s 2024-2025 season. There’s no better place to see the show than in the Garden State where it all began for the Four Seasons.

Jersey Boys ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017, garnering four Tony Awards in 2006 including Best Musical. The book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The show has become a global phenomenon as it been produced in major cities worldwide.

The exhilarating musical depicts the Four Season’s humble beginning on the streets of New Jersey, their struggles, monumental success, and their break-up. The evolution of the group is fascinating as you learn how Tommy DeVito assumes management of the foursome, the stunning vocal talent of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio’s remarkable songwriting skills, and Nick Massi’s impulsivity. Over thirty chart-topping songs are performed to highlight the story’s timeline. The iconic group and the people who have influenced them come to life right before your eyes.

The score of Jersey Boys will have you tapping your toes throughout the show and humming songs long after you leave the theatre. The top tunes by the Four Seasons include “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Dawn,” “Big Man in Town,” “Beggin’,” and “Rag Doll.” There are also songs that showcase Frankie Valli as a featured artist such as “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Fallen Angel.”

The cast brings all the charm, humor, pizazz and drama of Jersey Boys to the Millburn stage without missing a beat. The company is led by Daniel Quadrino as Frankie Valli who performs Valli’s repertory flawlessly. He is joined by the abundant talents of Ben Diamond as Bob Gaudio; Robert Lenzi as Nick Massi; Jake Bentley Young as Tommy DeVito; Nick Duckart as Gyp DeCarlo; and Jeremy Gaston as Bob Crewe. The cast is rounded out by members who seamlessly play multiple roles including Amber Ardolino, Kelly Belarmino, Holli' Conway, NickDuckart, Hugh Entrekin, Kaitlyn Frank, Jeremy Gaston, Nathan Lucrezio, Andrew Martin Maguire, Jarran Muse, Tyler Okunski, and Reagan Pender.





The Creative Team has done a remarkable job with picture-perfect setting for the show. The Team includes scenic design by Kelly James Tighe; original scenic design by Marshall Pope and Chad Healy; costume design by Julie Thiry-Couvillion; lighting design by Paige Seber; sound design by Megumi Katayama; hair and wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan; fight and intimacy direction by Michael Rossmy. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman CSA and Claire Burke, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Anna Belle Gilbert. Jersey Boys set and props provided by The REV Theatre Company, Auburn, NY.

You may have seen Jersey Boys before, but the Paper Mill Playhouse production shouldn’t be missed. It is an unforgettable and rewarding musical theatre experience. A standing ovation for Producing Director Mark S. Hoebee, Executive Director, Mike Stotts and their team for continuing to bring great theatre to metro area audiences. We look forward to their season ahead!

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041. For tickets to Jersey Boys and the Playhouse’s 2024-2025 Season’s subscription, please visit https://papermill.org/ or call the Box Office at 973.376.4343.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

