Review: HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse Brings Glitz, Glamour and Excitement to the Mythological Tale

Now through March 19th.

Mar. 03, 2023  
"I need to find out what this world has in store for me." by Hercules in Hercules

Disney musical theatre productions are known to be exciting, entertaining, and spectacular featuring top talent. Hercules, now on stage at Paper Mill Playhouse, not only checks all these boxes but exceeds expectations. We attended opening night when the enthusiastic audience gave the show a rousing, well-deserved standing ovation.

Hercules is based on the inspired Disney film by the same name that was written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi, directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The Paper Mill Playhouse show features music by Alan Menken with lyrics by David Zippel and a book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah. This brilliant, award-winning team has created a score and book that charm and thrill from start to finish.

Hercules is brought to the Millburn stage by a dream team that includes the direction of Lear DeBossonet; choreography by Chase Brock and Tanisha Scott; dance music arrangements by Mark Hummel; orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert; music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin. Ted Arthur is the Conductor and Musical Director. Audiences will love the clever, intricate dances that complement the Hercules' lively music.

The mythical adventure story has just the right touches of humor, action, and romance to captivate audiences of all ages. Hercules, the son of Zeus and Hera, was kidnapped as an infant. Living on Earth with his adoptive mother, he possesses enormous physical strength and as a young man and must perform an act of heroism before he is able to return to the Gods. With the help of the famed hero trainer, Phil, Hercules becomes quite a celebrity after slaying fearful hydras and saving children, but still needs to understand the true meaning of valor. Hades, whose malevolence knows no boundaries, is determined to have Hercules fail. Hades even implores the help of Meg, a young woman whose soul he owns, to woo Hercules and trick him. Can good conquer evil and will Hercules' succeed in finding out just where he belongs?

The cast includes some of Broadway's best talents. Bradley Gibson as the innocent, idealistic Hercules leads the company wonderfully. Shuler Hensley masters his role as evil Hades accompanied by his comical sidekicks played by Jeff Blumenkrantz as Panic and Reggie De Leon as Pain. James Monroe Iglehart is ideal as hero trainer Phil who lends Hercules tough love. Isabelle McCalla captures the role of Meg, a strong young woman navigating intense feelings. You'll adore the Muses who add hip style and context to the story. The talented songstresses include Charity Angél Dawson as Clio; Tiffany Mann as Calliope; Anastacia McCleskey as Thalia; Destinee Rea as Terpsichore; and Rashidra Scott as Melpomene.

Multi-talented troupe members that round out the story include Dennis Stowe as Zeus, Kristen Faith Oei as Hera; Lucia Giannetta as Atropos; Allyson Kaye Daniel as Lachesis/Aunt Tithesis; Anne Fraser Thomas as Clotho; Kathryn Allison as Despina; and Jesse Nager as Nessus.

The members of the Ensemble include Kathryn Allison, Marcus Cobb, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Zachary Downer, Ryan Fitzgerald, Lucia Giannetta, Kendall LeShanti, Skye Mattox, Jason W. McCollum, Erin N. Moore, Jesse Nager, JJ Niemann, Kristen Faith Oei, Adam Roberts, Dennis Stowe, and Ann Fraser Thomas.

There are new songs written for the stage show along with ones that are memorable from the Disney film. Some of our favorite musical numbers include the "Gospel Truth I" by Muses & Ensemble; "Uniquely Greek Town Square" by the Ensemble; "Go the Distance" by Hercules; "Cool Day in Hell" by Hades, Pain, Panic and Fates; "Zero to Hero" by Muses, Hercules, Phil and Ensemble; "I'm Back" by Phil; "I Won't Say (I'm in Love" by Meg and Muses; "Great Balls of Thunder" by Company; and "To Be Human" by Hercules.

Acknowledging the entire Creative Team is a must! Hercules is a visually stunning production because of their contributions to the show. They include scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Kai Harada; puppet design and direction by James Ortiz; hair and wig design by Mia M. Neal; makeup design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche; special effects design by Jeremy Chernick. The casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Felicia Rudolph, CSA; Production Stage Manager is Holly Coombs; Associate Director, Adrian A. Alea; and Associate Choreographer, Chloe Campbell.

Get your tickets! We suggest audiences take advantage of seeing the Hercules while it is being performed at Paper Mill Playhouse as this is a show that is destined to be a big hit. Disney Theatrical Productions has already announced that Stage Entertainment will present the European premiere of Hercules in Hamburg, Germany opening in the Spring of 2024. We applaud Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and Managing Director, Mike Stotts on the continued success of Paper Mill Playhouse's 2022-2023 Season.

Tickets for Hercules start at $35 may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.papermill.org. The run time of the show is 2 hours and 15 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

Photo Credit: Production photos by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

