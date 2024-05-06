TROLLS, JR to be Presented at the JCC Metrowest in West Orange

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Poppy and her merry band of Trolls will embark on a brand-new musical adventure May 9 through the 19 when TROLLS Jr. opens at the JCC Metrowest in West Orange featuring young local talent.

Set after the events of the first film, audiences will return to Bergenland, where the Trolls love to sing, dance, and perform. Trouble brews when a strict foreign emissary threatens to disrupt their cheerful world. With the threat of being turned into a diplomatic dish by a vengeful Chef looming over them, Poppy and her friends must revamp their show to meet the high expectations.

As the Trolls scramble to make last-minute changes, King Gristle juggles his royal duties, his blossoming romance with Bridget, and the demands of a spoiled aristocrat with a bottomless appetite.

The East Coast premiere event is being staged by Pixie Dust Players and is the latest in a long line of pilot productions that include CHILDREN OF EDEN JR. and HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON, JR.

"Mounting a new work is both exciting and challenging. We get to be one of the first to bring the show to life and be a part of developing the future of the title. Both the creative team and the actors get to create the show from scratch without the influence of other productions," said Lindsay Maron, founder of Pixie Dust Players and director of TROLLS, JR. "On the other hand, it means that we are building everything from the ground up from design, to costumes, to storytelling. Because the script and score are still in development, it also means that sometimes scenes and songs are still in draft form and we need to be ready for changes at any time."

Maron, a Short Hills native and Florham Park resident, founded Pixie Dust Players 15 years ago when, she was 13. The company was originally created to provide opportunities to young performers and deliver underserved populations more access to the arts. It has since grown into a formidable production company that has caught the attention of some industry titans.

"I have been working with Music Theatre International since 2015 both piloting new titles and adaptations and I have also worked on the script and score adaptation of several titles, including Children of Eden, JR with Stephen Schwartz," Maron said. "MTI reached out to me in the summer to see if we would be willing to work on two exciting new titles this year which turned out to be HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON, JR and TROLLS, JR with DreamWorks Theatricals."

But as exciting as these opportunities are, Maron never strays from her core of making sure each show is not only a stellar theatrical experience, but one of inclusion and community.

"Some of my favorite rehearsal moments are not actually rehearsal moments, per se, but rather in watching the performers bond and develop friendships that will last long after the show has closed," she said. "I also love seeing the casts act as audience members for each other. Seeing all the love and support they give to their friends always makes me proud."

According to Maron, audiences can expect to smile and laugh from start to finish with this upbeat, heartwarming show.

"The songs are incredibly catchy, the story is fun and new, and our performers are singing and dancing their hearts out," she said. "It is a great show for audiences of all ages, with a little something for everyone."

TROLLS, JR. runs May 9, May 11, May 16 and May 18 at 7:30 p.m. and May 12 and May 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the JCC MetroWest Maurice Levin Theater at 760 Northfield Avenue, West Orange, NJ.

TROLLS, JR features music & lyrics by Joriah Kwamé Book & additional lyrics by Krista Knight This pilot production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and DreamWorks Theatricals.

DreamWorks Trolls © (2024) DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

