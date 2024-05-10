AL FRESCO SEASON-Find Your Spot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's al fresco season, time to enjoy all that NYC offers. There are eateries that take full advantage of the great outdoors including rooftop retreats. Gather your group to enjoy top spots for food and drink. We have rounded up a dozen of our faves.

Loulou is a stunning French Bistro and Speakeasy in Chelsea with one of the most gorgeous outdoor dining setups in town. Signature menu items from Executive Chef, Evan Bergman include a Loulou Burger made with grass-fed beef, cheddar and caramelized onions, Duck Leg Confit with apple rosemary puree and gala chutney and Steak Frites. That's in addition to a large selection of gorgeously crafted cocktails, which you can indulge in, in the dining room or by entering the restaurant’s speakeasy via a vintage Coca-Cola vending machine door on 8th Avenue.

THE ROOF at PUBLIC Hotel, an Ian Schrager Hotel, makes guests feel like royalty. With 360 breathtaking and expansive scenic views of the city, it's easy to feel like you are on top of the world. The space welcomes you with a chic industrial and minimalist backdrop, white plush seating, and abundant greenery that makes for the ultimate rooftop dining experience. Indulge yourself with a crisp white wine or an experiential cosmo. When nightfall hits, head indoors and party to NYC hottest DJs like The Muses, Key & Omar SB, to name a few.

Gilligans in the heart of SoHo is a tropical sanctuary that meets a stylish beach bar. Gilligan's offers a salve for summer in the city. Guests are invited to dock here for ingredient-driven dishes including seafood sourced from the best fishermen on Long Island. Chill out with the infamous Frozen Watermelon Margarita or try their new Frozen Limoncello Pina-colada. Gilligan's is the ultimate sign of summertime and one visit will never be enough.

Experience a culinary journey like no other at Sushi Lab Rooftop, located at The Sanctuary Hotel in Midtown. Executive Chef Frankie Chen unveils a creative twist on traditional sushi amidst the enchanting ambiance of a canopied rooftop setting. Delight in Japanese small plates alongside inventive Nigiri, Sashimi, and Maki sushi creations. However, the true highlight lies in the omakase experience, where only the freshest ingredients are meticulously selected to tantalize your taste buds.

Every summer, The Standard, High Line hotel partners with an artist to takeover its Plaza with a fun public installation. This year, The Standard is transforming the space into La Plaz, welcoming CDMX artist, Sofia Elias and offering a custom F&B menu by the cult-favoriteTaqueria Ramirez and La Newyorkina, a paleteria founded by James Beard-nominee chef. The buzzy menu will include: the Gordita de Chicharron Prensado and Gordita de Requesón. Guests can expect flavor-forward and colorful cocktails served frozen and on the rocks such as the Horchata Piña Colada, Oaxaca Old Fashioned as well as classic margaritas and palomas. Specialty sodas are aplenty to include Mexican Coke, Mandarin Jarritos, Tamarind Jarritos and more.

Nestled atop Hotel Hendricks in Midtown, Daintree is an intimate cocktail lounge and rooftop retreat. Bridging Australian tradition with New York flair, Daintree offers an inviting ambiance for creative libations and Aussie-inspired cuisine, set against the backdrop of expansive floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic views of the Empire State Building. This summer, the experience extends to the open air rooftop, where patrons can savor a rotating selection of natural wines from across the globe, in addition to thoughtfully paired cocktails and delectable bites perfectly suited for leisurely indulgence. What better way to toast the summer season than with a wine glass in one hand and a freshly shucked oyster in the other?

Ainslie in Williamsburg is open for dining at the Italian restaurant's rooftop. Ainslie's Executive Chef John DeLucie offers a tasty menu of wood-fired pizzas, pastas, free range chicken, NY Strip Steak, Atlantic Salmon and Wood Fired Rosemary Wings. The restaurant, wine bar and beer garden also has an extensive alcoholic beverage menu. They also have an All You Can Drink Brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm.

Le Bain is a penthouse discotheque and rooftop bar on the top floor of The Standard, High Line in the Meatpacking District, featuring world-famous DJs, a state-of-the-art sound system, and exclamation-inspiring views. During the summer, Le Bain flaunts its most distinguishable feature: a plunge pool on the dance floor. Moving to The Rooftop area, you’ll also find an astro turf-covered terrace area with comfortable couch seating, a crêperie, and some of the best views of the city.

Perched atop The Marmara Park Avenue hotel, Balcón Rooftop offers a chic, open-air terrace with stunning panoramic views of New York City’s skyline, including landmarks like the Empire State and Chrysler Building. Guests can relax in a stylish lounge setting, soaking up the sun or moonlight while enjoying shared and small plates curated by Executive Chef Ömür Özkan. The beverage program features innovative craft cocktails, an international wine selection highlighting Vinkara wines from Turkey, and Yeni Raki liqueur, the national drink of Turkey. Balcón Rooftop provides the perfect backdrop for memorable gatherings, events, and vibrant parties throughout the spring, summer, and early fall.

Nami Nori is the acclaimed Japanese restaurant specializing in open-style temaki from partners Taka Sakaeda, Jihan Lee and Lisa Limb. Located steps from bustling McCarren Park, Nami Nori offers open-style temaki, sashimi, and crispy rice dishes, all exclusive to the Brooklyn restaurant, alongside their signature temaki rolls. The Brooklyn location has two temaki counters, floor-to-ceiling window-paned doors that fully open to covered outdoor seating overlooking the park, perfect for summer patio season.

NoHo Hospitality the group behind adored and sought-after New York restaurants such as Locanda Verde, The Dutch, and Lafayette, open their second location of the beloved Bar Primi in the heart of Midtown’s Penn District. This new opening brings all of the energy and vibrancy of the storied downtown restaurant, to a new additional uptown location. Bar Primi Penn District is a unique Italian oasis amidst nearby city attractions with expansive indoor dining and a lush and verdant outdoor dining area hidden away from the bustling neighborhood where guests can enjoy the primi piatti-focused menu and Italian-inspired cocktails, seasoned with NoHo Hospitality’s warm and welcoming atmosphere. Chez Zou is the chic cocktail lounge from the team behind Zou Zou's, the buzzy Eastern Mediterranean restaurant on Manhattan’s west side. Located just a few floors up from the restaurant, Bar Director Joey Smith offers inventive and playful cocktails highlighting flavors inspired by the eastern-Mediterranean region, categorized by Stirred, Shaken, Rums & Coladas, Highballs & Spritzes, and more. To complement the cocktail menu are a curation of bites from Zou Zou’s chef Juliana Latif, the executive chef of Zou Zou’s. The expansive Chez Zou patio boasts comfortable seating and string lights overhead and a dedicated outdoor bar. Photo Credit: Oleg March Photography of Balcón Rooftop

