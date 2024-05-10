Virginia's EARLY MOUNTAIN VINEYARD-Their Wonderful Petit Manseng

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Early Mountain Vineyard’s newly released Petit Manseng is the wine you will want to know about. This leading Virginia winery launched the newest vintage of its fast-selling crowd-favorite: Petit Manseng 2022 (SRP $65.00), which hasn’t been available in months due to such high demand. Now that the bottles are back on the shelves, the wine is better than ever. More than any other wine in the award-winning portfolio, Petit Manseng represents the wine growing philosophy at Early Mountain by constantly learning and adapting techniques to meet their sites. It is a wine that will bring joy to your table.

Early Mountain Vineyards was born out of a vision to produce Virginia wines at their highest caliber. Since 2012, owners Jean Case and her husband, Steve, have put America’s first wine region on the global fine wine map by finding the top vineyard sites and choosing an expert-led team to help them produce the highest quality fruit. From the Early Mountain estate vineyard to the hillside Quaker Run vineyard, the winery has captured the magic of its unique terroir-driven sites, discovering which varieties fit best and express themselves the most within the site’s rich soils. Specializing in high quality Bordeaux blends and single variety wines beaming with purity and finesse, all of which feature Virginian staples and discoveries such as Petit Manseng and Tannat, Early Mountain makes innovation and discovery its rules and inspires the nation’s east coast to achieve its full potential in the bottle.

Winemaker Maya Hood-White has been a huge fan of this signature grape that thrives in Virginia wine country, and even developed a personal technique to showcase a waxy, tangy expression that achieves impeccable balance. By aging the wine on its lees, the dead yeast cells, for fourteen months, she adds richness and a brioche undertone to the wine.

Notes of grilled pineapple, ripe stone fruits, bright lemon curd, and hints of dried fruits are balanced with a subtle undertone of brioche and baking spice. This vintage of Petit Manseng reflects Early Mountain’s unwavering pursuit of quality and ongoing mission to elevate the wine as a benchmark of excellence on the world stage.

Early Mountain Vineyards is located at 6109 Wolftown Hood Rd., Madison, VA 22727. For more information about the winery and to learn about their portfolio of wines, visit HERE and call 540.948.9005.

Photo Credit: Early Mountain Vineyards

Comments