Serafina Restaurant Group Opens PIZZA FUN HOUSE in Greenwich Village

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The heart of Pizza Fun House’s menu is focused on influences from Roman, American, and Neapolitan pizza styles. The team conceived a specific dough using a combination of Antimo Caputo Chef's 00 Flour and American flour, which is meticulously crafted with a special pre-fermentation process that excludes salt. This process is important to consistently creating the signature sourdough-like taste and profile, allowing it to rise overnight. Following the American pizza style, Pizza Fun House’s pies are cooked at a precise 240-degree temperature in a Roman Castelli oven for five minutes, resulting in a golden and airy crust. The oven's precise temperature control, which can heat separate areas of the oven to different temperatures, allows for a versatile range of pizza styles, all while maintaining the integrity of the dough's sourdough-like profile. The mix of old Italy and America continues with the sourcing of ingredients, such as Italian tomatoes from Naples, Sicilian olive oil, and sea salt, to create the signature pies, which will all be available as whole and by the slice. Toppings include Boogie Boogie Pepperoni, Shroom Supreme, Disco Meatball, and The White Out, as well as several vegan options like Plantastic, Grandma Mariuccia in a Grandma style, and a Sicilian Don Ciccio.

The menu also pays homage to the classic 50’s and 60’s “Happy Days” style diner dishes and approachable prices with hearty main-sized menu items including a series of Hot Plates—Eggplant Parmi, Chicken Parmi, and Meatball Parm—all served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara. There are also several housemade pastas, including Italian American classics like Meat Lasagna and Penne Vodka, as well as Hero sandwiches like Sausage + Peppers and a Chicken Roll. Smaller menu items include Garlic Knots and Wings in a variety of sauces, as well as the iconic staples Caesar and Greek salads with the option to add chicken.

Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy several dessert items, including an ice cream Sunday, Banana Splits, and, of course, Canolis. There are also multiple milkshake flavors, including Black + White, inspired by the iconic New York cookie, Vanilla Sky, Strawberry Field Forever, Bananarama, and Salted Caramel. Beverages at Pizza Fun House will include a range of sodas as well as several options to choose from of beer and wine.

Fabio Granato's childhood dream was to open a restaurant that resembled the nostalgic glow of 1950s American television and the iconic "Happy Days.” Granato worked closely with designer Julius Babilonia to create a space that is both retro and contemporary, bringing a modern interpretation of Googie architecture as a true love letter to the eras that shaped Granato's vision. Bright 60s style ombre of yellow, orange, red, and brown graphics cover the walls, and a pattern of layered structural boomerang shapes, that are classic Googie design references. With a cozy seating capacity of 30, which includes 25 table seats, a booth, and 5 bar stools, the restaurant was designed to create a space where guests can stay and hang out, and have the option to easily enjoy and go.

Pizza Fun House is open every day for lunch and dinner from 11AM to 10PM. For more information, please visit pizzafunhousenyc.com or @pizzafunhousenyc on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pizza Fun House

Comments