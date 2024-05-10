Luna Stage to Present Black Community Performance of QUEEN OF THE NIGHT by travis tate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Luna Stage will present a Black Community Performance of Queen of the Night by travis tate on Sunday May 19 at 3pm, to be followed by a conversation with the playwright.

The special afternoon performance is focused on celebrating and amplifying Black voices and access to Black theatre for all audiences. The performance will be followed by a conversation with playwright travis tate.

Billed as "a story of queerness, Blackness, masculinity and the challenges of camping with family," Queen of the Night is an honest, funny, heartwarming play exploring themes of family, history, and reconciliation. The play runs Thursdays-Sundays May 16-June 9 on Luna's MainStage.

tate (they/them) is a queer playwright, poet, and performer living in Brooklyn. Their poems have been published in Southern Humanities Review, Vassar Review, The Boiler, among other publications. Their first collection of poetry, Maiden, was published in June 2020 by VA Press. Their first collection of short stories, UNTENABLE MYSTIC CHARM, will be published by Stanchion Book Press in early 2024. Their plays have been produced by Dorset Theatre Festival, Victory Gardens, Theatre East and Breaking The Binary Theatre Festival. They earned their MFA in playwriting and poetry from Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas at Austin.

Save $10 with code BLKCOM off full-price tickets (regularly $40). Luna's sliding scale ticket options will also be available.

As Luna Stage describes the production, "Ty would prefer to go 'glamping' but his father has taken him to the middle of the woods. The night before Ty's mom remarries, the two men fight bears, their past, and one another in playwright travis tate's exploration of masculinity and queerness through the lens of multi-generational Blackness."

Queen of the Night plays Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., with an additional matinee on Thursday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $10-$40 at lunastage.org/queen.

Comments