Final Weekend of Performances Set For Aurway Repertory Theatre's WHAT COMES NEXT?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The final weekend of performances is approaching for Aurway Repertory Theatre's production of 'What Comes Next?' Written and composed by Lawrence Dandridge and directed by Veronica Gonmiah, this original musical has been captivating audiences with its poignant story of self-discovery and resilience.

Featuring a multigenerational cast of talented black women and double cast for a unique experience every show, 'What Comes Next?' has resonated deeply with audiences, provoking thought and stirring emotions. With the double casting, there isn’t a set cast, making each and every performance unique. The show also features a male cameo with a different talent at every show, adding to its authenticity and the richness of the story being told.

The production team includes Lawrence Dandridge as Music Director and Choreographer, Marcus Beckett as Associate Music Director and Production Manager, Brianna Selaey (Third and Walnut Production Company) on set design, and Dante Folson in stage management and audio.

The cast includes Tahphanese Braswell and Seychelle Elise as Marie, Sofia Lettman and Sunnie Sellers as Mary Jane, Chasity and Jaci Ann as MJ, Haneefah James and Angel Blü as Mary, and Amoria as Mary Jane/MJ Swing.

Remaining Show Dates:

Friday, May 10th, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 12th, 2024, at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Final Performances

Comments