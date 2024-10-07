Review: AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater is Enthralling

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Music is Memory” by Mino in American Mariachi

Two River Theater is now presenting American Mariachi. This production has it all. It is a heartfelt story with plenty of humor and marvelous music. Splendidly written by José Cruz González and wonderfully directed by James Vásquez, the show features musical arrangements by Cynthia Reifler Flores. This is an outstanding show to kick off the Two River Theater 2024-2025 Season, and it will surely appeal to a vast audience.

As Artistic Director, Justin Waldman stated, “What José and James have built with American Mariachi is an utter delight. As the guitarron strums, the trumpet blares, and the band comes together, you’ll be smiling from ear to ear.”



Our readers will like to know that mariachi bands typically play “ranchera,” a regional Mexican music dating back to at least to the 18th Century. Yet, the musical genre has evolved over time and been popularized in many places beyond Mexico. Performances consist of brass and string instruments accompanied by a distinctive singing style and well-placed harmonies. American Mariachi treats audiences to a wonderful array of exuberant songs.

The show’s story is set in the 1970’s in the American southwest. Boli is a young college student whose mother, Amalia is losing her memory as her health is waning. Yet, it is music that revives Amalia’s spirits. With the help of her feisty cousin, Lucha, Boli decides to form an uncommon, all-female mariachi band to please her mother. As the members come together, they have no instruments or costumes but are determined to succeed. Boli turns to her estranged godfather, Mino for assistance, knowing full well that her father, Federico would not approve. This stirring tale of family, devotion, and music is enthralling. Importantly, it portrays women who overcome the odds to achieve their goal, an essential message for our times.

The multi-talented cast brings American Mariachi to life with style and verve. The company includes Jordan Arredondo as Mateo; Maggie Bofill as Amalia; Crissy Guerrero as Soyla; Addie Morales as Lucha; Marina Pires as Isabel; Bobby Plasencia as Mino; Marta Rymer as Tía Carmen; Martín Solá as Federico; and Heather Velazquez as Boli; and Erika Zade as Gabby.

And the mariachi band members are Christopher Casado on trumpet, Edgar Jamil Mata on guitarron, Emilio Hernandez on violin, and Jared Martinez on vihuela.

Some of the memorable scenes in the show include Boli discovering a record that pleases Amalia; Boli and Lucha visiting churches to find vocal talent for their band; Soyla in her beauty shop; Gabby expressing a lack of confidence in her talents; Mino helping the women develop their music; Amalia gone missing as the band is practicing; Isabel standing up to her husband, Mateo who doesn’t want her to perform mariachi; Tia Carmen appearing to Amalia playing the violin; Boli confronting her father, Federico about the family’s dynamic; and of course, the many musical moments.

The setting for American Mariachi is ideal with a colorful, authentic two-story house that allows for multiple scene changes. The Creative Team has developed just the right ambiance for the show with scenic design by Diggle; costume design by Christopher Vergara; lighting design by Rui Rita; sound design by Fitz Patton; and hair and make-up design by Gabbie Vincent. The Music Director is Alvaro Paulino Jr.; Music Consultant, Cynthia Reifler Flores; Casting by Caparelliotis Casting-David Caparelliotis and Joe Gery; Stage Manager, Carolina Arboleta; and Assistant Stage Manager, Leslie Ann Boyden.

Gather your group and be sure to see American Mariachi. Make it a fall outing! It will be on the Red Bank stage through October 20th. We applaud Artistic Director, Justin Waldman and Managing Director, Nora DeVeau-Rosen for their leadership at Two River Theater and look forward to the season ahead.

American Mariachi has a run time of 1 hour 40 minutes with no intermission. Two River Theater is located at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For more information, ticketing, special offers, and events related to the show, please visit https://tworivertheater.org/ and call the Box Office at 732.345.1400.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

