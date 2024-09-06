Registration Now Open for the 2024 Creating Change Conference In Red Bank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey arts and culture community is invited to gather for the 2024 Creating Change Conference, an annual in-person event dedicated to fostering learning, inspiration, and actionable change.

This year's conference, themed "Disrupt, Engage, Imagine," will take place on October 23, 2024, at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ. To register, visit:njtheatrealliance.org/creating-change-2024.

Organized by the New Jersey Theatre Alliance in partnership with ArtPride New Jersey, and guided by a steering committee of arts and social justice leaders from around the state, Creating Change 2024 will explore vital themes such as community, connection, equitable artistic practices, and disrupting oppressive systems. The conference will feature two powerful keynote experiences:

Cassandra Lam will lead a session on somatic healing, emphasizing the importance of rest as a modality for collective healing and social change. Her work invites participants to reconnect with their bodies, hearts, and spirits, fostering new ways of relating to ourselves and each other.

Sofiya Cheyenne, a multi-disciplinary performing artist and disability advocate, will speak on the power of storytelling. As a champion for inclusion and empathy, Sofiya's keynote will underscore the importance of stories in driving growth and social transformation.

Erica Nagel, Deputy Director of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, shared her excitement about the keynote speakers, saying, "Cassandra Lam and Sofiya Cheyenne bring unique perspectives to this year's conference. Their work embodies the spirit of Creating Change, pushing us to rethink how we engage with each other and the world around us. These are the voices that will inspire us to imagine and create a more just and equitable future in the arts."

Reflecting on the significance of equity in the arts, John McEwen, Executive Director of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, stated, “Equity in the arts is about ensuring that every voice can be heard, every story can be told, and every individual can experience the transformative power of the arts. We must create spaces where everyone feels welcomed and valued."

Donna Walker-Kuhne, Creating Change Committee Chair and Senior Advisor, DEI for NJPAC, emphasized the importance of collective action: "Creating Change is more than just a conference; it is a movement that challenges us to disrupt the status quo and engage deeply with our communities. By imagining a more inclusive future, we pave the way for genuine transformation and equity in the arts."

For five years, The Creating Change Network, a program of New Jersey Theatre Alliance in partnership with ArtPride New Jersey, has been committed to building a more equitable, just, accessible, and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey. Through ongoing learning and collaboration, the Network seeks to empower leaders, share strategies, and ensure accountability within the arts sector.

Registration Information:

Tickets for Creating Change 2024 are now available. Individual tickets are priced at $75, with a pack of five tickets available for $250 (a 33% discount). A special student ticket is offered at $25 (a 66% discount). For those for whom the registration fee presents a hardship, please reach out to Erica Nagel at enagel@njta.org.

To register, visit njtheatrealliance.org/creating-change-2024. The program is made possible by the support of the Grunin Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About New Jersey Theatre Alliance:

Founded in 1981, New Jersey Theatre Alliance (the Alliance) is the only statewide service organization for professional, not-for-profit theatre companies in the United States, and is a leader in developing model programs that unite, promote, strengthen, and cultivate professional theatre in New Jersey. The Alliance advances the theatre community by developing innovative, collaborative, and engaging programs and services for member theatres and their diverse audiences. The Alliance envisions a field that is flourishing, collaborative, and equitable for artists, administrators, member theatres, organizations, and audiences.

