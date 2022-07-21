RAISE YOUR VOICE, JR. Musical Review Promises Smiles And Sing-a-Longs At Kelsey Theatre, July 29-31

Kelsey Forward Initiative is proud to present "Raise Your Voice Jr.," a new musical revue featuring songs from across Music Theatre International's Broadway Junior Collection. The show runs from July 29 through July 31 at Kelsey Theatre located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

The show, which features a talented all-youth cast ranging in age from 11 to 17, brings everyone's all-time favorite musical numbers to life. Songs from classics such as Guys and Dolls, Oliver! and Singin' in the Rain to beloved Disney shows like The Little Mermaid and Mary Poppins offer delightful musical entertainment for audiences of all ages.

The fast-paced 45-minute musical performance features a young, vibrant cast offering fifteen musical numbers. Audiences will enjoy a fresh, new generation of Kelsey upcomers as they share timeless classics as well as contemporary favorites from Sister Act, Disney's High School Musical and Once on This Island.

The show stars Tiana Smith, Anthony Supoy, Ella Rogers, Ben Cole, and Justin Casler of Hamilton; Nick Torres of Morrisville, Pennsylvania; Lindsay Martin, Narayan Venkatesh, Skyler Freeman, Cassidy Freeman, and Abby Dalal of Lawrenceville; Allison Toth, Swarit Srvastava, Azande Ntshalintshali, Andrew Meschke, Mia Laderman, Jack Laderman, and Ethan Hobbs from Yardley, Pennsylvania; Layla Becker and Sophia Boileau of Levittown, Pennsylvania; Kyra Ahusa and Soukeynatou Diouf of Millstone; Siena Kassa of Allentown; Riley Elizabeth Allen of Burlington; Rielle Lewis of Chesterfield; Lilienne Janney of Columbus; Shay Adams of Hightstown; Kamryn Rouzard of Mt. Laurel, Krisha Devand of Plainsboro; Anjali Cuevas of Princeton Junction; Kara Huang of Robbinsville; and Molly Park of Shamong.

The production staff includes Laurie Gougher, director and music director; Beverly Kuo-Hamilton, producer; Fabiola Bien-Aimè, stage manager; Roberta Curless, choreographer; Robert Terrano, lighting design; Evan Paine, sound design; and Shawn Simmons, set design.

Director Laurier Gougher is excited to bring Raise Your Voice Jr. to the Kelsey stage.

"Raise Your Voice is not only an introduction to musical revues for young performers," said Gougher, "it's an enchanting, toe-tapping sing-a-long walk down memory lane for mature audiences as well. Whatever your musical taste," Gougher said, "we promise you'll leave the theatre with a song in your head and a smile on your face. This talented cast will WOW everyone as they perform the songs everyone loves."

Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, senior citizens and children. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: Masks are recommended but not required.