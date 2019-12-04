Prudential Center Presents A Night of Love Valentine's Day Concert

SJ Presents: A Night of Love Valentine's Concert with multi-platinum and Grammy Award Winning artists- BELL, BIV, DEVOE, FANTASIA, XSCAP3, MONICA & KEYSHIA COLE. See all these artists like never before all set to perform on one stage - expect an exciting evening of great music and so much love on Friday, February 14, 2020 only at the Prudential Center located at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark, N.J. Be sure to reserve tickets in advance.

General Public Tickets go on sale Friday December 6 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-3000. Fans can also purchase tickets by visiting the Prudential Center Box Office on Monday, December 9th after 11 a.m.

Bell, Biv Devoe (BBD) is a direct by-product of the hugely successful multi-platinum super group New Edition. BBD was one of the first groups to be successful at merging Hip-Hop beats, New Jack Swing and R&B harmonies with a pop twist as evident with their iconic hit, "Poison" which shattered many music charts and is just as popular today. BBD's debut album Poison included hits "Do Me," "When Will I See You Smile Again," and "BBD...I Thought It Was Me" was a 4x platinum success. Since the early days with New Edition, BBD has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and recognized with numerous Grammy nominations, American Music Awards and Soul Train Awards including a recent Lifetime Achievement Honor.

Fantasia broke on to the music scene in 2004 as the season three winner of Fox's American Idol. Later that year, she released her platinum-selling debut album Free Yourself and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at #1 with her first single, "I Believe." The singer's eponymous sophomore effort, featured the #1 R&B single "When I See U," and reached gold status Fantasia earned her first ever Grammy Award for the hit single "Bittersweet," off her critically acclaimed third album Back to Me. Side Effects of You followed, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200. Fantasia then released her fifth studio album, The Definition Of...., which became her third consecutive #1 R&B album debut, her fourth top ten debut on the Billboard 200, and earned her another Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance. Fantasia is a showstopper and will give her all on stage!

Answering the overwhelming demand of fans nationwide, XSCAP3-Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott-take to the stage to perform all of their memorable hits that will draw from their three consecutive platinum albums-namely, Hummin' Comin' At 'Cha, Off the Hook, and Traces of My Lipstick-as it showcases their six top singles, including "Just Kickin' It", "Understanding", "Who Can I Run To," and more.

See the revered songstress Monica, this multi-platinum vocalist earned chart-topping success as a teenager will perform all of her hits inclusive of "Don't Take It Personal," "The Boy is Mine", "Thought It Was Me" and "So Gone." Witness raw soul at itsThis singer, songwriter, producer, actress, and entrepreneur performed as a child and became part of a traveling gospel choir at the age of ten. Monica rose to prominence after she signed with Rowdy Records in 1993 and released her debut album Miss Thang two years later, followed it with a series of successful albums, including the global bestseller The Boy Is Mine as well as the number -one albums After the Storm, The Makings of Me and Still Standing. Throughout her career, several of Monica's singles became number-one hits on the pop and R&B record charts.

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter, record producer, businesswoman and TV personality KEYSHIA COLE is known for her mega hits Heaven Sent, I Remember, Let It Go, I Should Have Cheated, Love and You Complete Me. Cole began her career at 12 when she met MC Hammer and the later rapper Tupac Shakur . Her debut album, The Way It Is and was nominated for two Grammy awards in 2007 for "Best Contemporary R&B Album" for "Just Like You" and "Best Rap-Sung Collaboration" for "Let it Go" (w/Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim ). Cole has received countless awards and or nominations from the American Music Awards, Music Choice Awards, NAACP Awards, BET Awards, Vibe Awards, and ASCAP Awards.





