Photos: TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR… at New Jewish Theatre

New Jewish Theatre will present Two Jews Walk Into a War…, a comedy based on the true story of the last two Jews living in Afghanistan. The production will run July 24 through August 10 at the Wool Studio Theatre in St. Louis, under the direction of St. Louis Theatre Circle nominee Aaron Sparks. See photos from the production.

Written by Seth Rozin, the play follows Ishaq and Zeblyan, two bitter rivals bound together by history, faith, and the shared mission of keeping the Jewish community alive in Kabul. The only problem? They can’t stand each other. Set in the last surviving synagogue not destroyed by the Taliban, the show blends sorrow and slapstick in a modern vaudeville that asks whether two enemies can put aside their differences to preserve their heritage.

The production stars Gary Glasgow as Ishaq, last seen at NJT in Lost in Yonkers, and Chuck Winning as Zeblyan, returning after his acclaimed performance in My Name is Asher Lev. Sparks reunites with his design team from Trayf (2024), including Lily Tomasic (set design), Michael Sullivan (lighting), Kareem Deanes (sound), and Michele Friedman Siler (costumes).