Photos: MACBETH At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey

See first look photos of Shakespeare's, Macbeth, appearing on the Main Stage of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey for the first time in two decades.

The strictly limited run plays at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University through November 17th, 2024.

Part action-packed drama, part psychological thriller, Macbeth remains one of Shakespeare's most popular tragedies. Set against the backdrop of a war-torn medieval Scotland, the play tells the tale of a celebrated warrior whose ambition derails his moral compass as he and his wife embark on a bloody journey to gain the crown. From Macbeth's first encounter with the enigmatic witches to the riveting final battle, Shakespeare's tale is designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

