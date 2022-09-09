Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE At The Theater Project

When disaster strikes the Susan B. Anthony Society's annual quiche contest, will the white gloves come off to reveal deeper secrets? Or will good taste save the day?

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood will be presented at Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Rd, Maplewood, NJ now through September 18, 2022, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm.

Check out photos below!

It's 1956, and some "bachelor gals" refer to themselves as widows to avoid embarrassing questions. When disaster strikes the Susan B. Anthony Society's annual quiche contest, will the white gloves come off to reveal deeper secrets? Or will good taste save the day?

TIX: $25/$15 at The Theater Project

Photo credit: John Posada

Photos: First Look at 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE At The Theater Project
Tara Nicole Murphy, Ellen Revesz, Harry Patrick Christian*, Sheleah Harris, Carol Cornicelli

Photos: First Look at 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE At The Theater Project
Carol Cornicelli, Sheleah Harris, Harry Patrick Christian*, Tara Nicole Murphy, Ellen Revesz

Photos: First Look at 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE At The Theater Project
Tara Nicole Murphy and cast


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast Announced For THE LAST MATCH, Starring Ramin KarimlooFull Cast Announced For THE LAST MATCH, Starring Ramin Karimloo
September 9, 2022

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical announces the full cast and creative team for the Pro Wrestling Concert Event and Full Concept Album Launch on Sept. 26th, 2022, at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ.
Opera At Florham Presents 40th Anniversary Concert And DinnerOpera At Florham Presents 40th Anniversary Concert And Dinner
September 9, 2022

Opera at Florham celebrates 40 years of continuous music with tributes to founders Charles Del Rosso, Violetta DuPont, and Steve DeMaio. Enjoy a sit-down dinner and a performance by Soprano Alexandra Razskazoff, Mezzo-Soprano Shanley Horvitz, Tenor Frederick Schlick, Baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli, and acclaimed accompanist Mary Pinto. Matthew and Frederick are fan favorites at Opera at Florham, and Alexandra and Shanley are winners of recent Opera at Florham vocal competitions.
Njpac Announces New 2022 Arts Education ProgramsNjpac Announces New 2022 Arts Education Programs
September 9, 2022

 New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Arts Education programs bring a unique approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with their well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC's students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers.
East Lynne Theater Company Presents NJ Premiere Of POSSESSING HARRIETEast Lynne Theater Company Presents NJ Premiere Of POSSESSING HARRIET
September 8, 2022

The Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company will present 'Possessing Harriet,' a new play by Kyle Bass, based on the true story about Harriet Powell.
DC's Reflecting Fools Bring Political Parody To Bell WorksDC's Reflecting Fools Bring Political Parody To Bell Works
September 8, 2022

Political discourse has raised the blood pressure of many Americans in recent years. But four out of five doctors will tell you when politics negatively affects your health, laughter really is the best medicine! 