Photos: First Look at 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE At The Theater Project

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood will be presented at Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Rd, Maplewood, NJ now through September 18, 2022, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm.

Check out photos below!

It's 1956, and some "bachelor gals" refer to themselves as widows to avoid embarrassing questions. When disaster strikes the Susan B. Anthony Society's annual quiche contest, will the white gloves come off to reveal deeper secrets? Or will good taste save the day?

TIX: $25/$15 at The Theater Project