Photo Flash: Mile Square Theatre Presents BUNNICULA

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County's leading professional theatre, presents Bunnicula.

On a dark and stormy night, the Monroe family decides to go see a movie. Their pets Chester (the cat) and Harold (the dog) patiently await their return. When they finally come home, they come bearing a surprise: they have found a bunny in the movie theatre. However, this is no ordinary rabbit...this is the extraordinary Bunnicula! When the family's produce starts losing its juice, Chester thinks he knows what is causing the fantastic phenomenon: Bunnicula is a vampire who sucks the color out of the vegetables! Or maybe Chester's imagination is getting the better of him. Singing and dancing their way through this hilarious mystery, the furry friends find room in their hearts, and in their home, for one very unique bunny.

"I encountered this extremely entertaining young audience play about 25 years ago when I was working with Seattle Children's Theatre," says MST Artistic Director Chris O'Connor. "It's funny, engaging, entertaining, and wonderfully adapted from the well-known book by Deborah and James Howe. It's another great example of theatre for young audiences that goes from the page to the stage. I love how plays like this ignite the imagination of young people and also get them enthusiastic about reading the source material. This will be a great show for school groups and for families looking for a rich family experience."

Bunnicula brings back some recognizable artists to the MST stage. Joelle Zazz, who played Violet in MST's recent It's a Wonderful Life takes on the role of Chester, and Cameron Blankenship who played Rikki in The Garden of Rikki Tikki Tavi returns as Harold. Rachel Eddy, who delighted audiences as Lucy in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown plays Toby Monroe, and Andrew Baldwin (Core Values, 12th Night, Rikki Tikki Tavi) will employ his puppetry skills as Bunnicula.

The creative team includes director Jillian Carucci, resident scenic designer Jennifer Price Fick, costume designer Stefanie Genda, resident lighting designer Matthew J. Fick, resident scenic painter and prop designer by Emmett Grosland, and puppet designer Mary Gragen Rogers.

Bunnicula, presented by Mile Square Theatre, 1400 Clinton Street, Hoboken. April 13 through May 5: Saturdays @ 2pm and 5pm and Sundays @ 11 am and 3pm. Tickets available at www.milesquaretheatre.org, or by calling 201-683-7014. Tickets are $15-30 • $15 students and seniors.

Photo Credit: David White Studios.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You