Passage Theatre Company Reveals 41st Season Lineup

Passage Theatre Company has unveiled its 41st mainstage season—titled Season 41: Not Afraid.

"Season 41 draws its title and spirit from The Suffers' song Not Afraid, echoing a defiant refusal to be silenced or sidelined," shared Executive Artistic Director Brishen Miller. "From the brink of closure just two years ago to a time of renewed growth, Passage stands firm—not waiting to be rescued, but forging its own way forward."

Opening the season is a daring double-bill presentation of Amiri Baraka’s Dutchman and The Slave, reimagined as Act I and Act II of the same narrative. Helmed by longtime collaborator and 2025–2026 artist-in-residence Ozzie Jones, this radical staging dives deep into race, identity, and the descent of civilization through the lens of emotional passion and betrayal. Performances run October 31–November 16, 2025.

The season concludes with Muleheaded, or Zora and Langston write a play, a vibrant new work by David Robson that dramatizes the volatile creative friendship between Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes. Part love story, part cautionary tale, Muleheaded examines what happens when dreams are deferred and histories rewritten. The world premiere runs January 30–February 15, 2026.

Outside of its mainstage offerings, Passage will continue its TrentonPRESENTS series of community-driven programming, beginning with Because You’re Mine—a two-night concert of iconic country duets and love songs by Matt Cusack and Allison Kelly.

All performances will take place at the historic Mill Hill Playhouse (205 East Front Street, Trenton, NJ). The season includes Pay What You Can previews, matinee options, and both weekend and evening performances.

Subscriptions and single tickets are now available at www.passagetheatre.org/tickets or by calling (609) 392-0766.

