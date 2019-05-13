PSO BRAVO! Listen Up! Presents Student Exhibit Inspired By Mazzoli's Sinfonia

On Tuesday, May 21 at 4 pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra's BRAVO! Listen Up! Exhibition featuring middle school student artwork and writing created in response to composer Missy Mazzoli's Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres) opens at the Arts Council of Princeton (ACP). Many of the students will be on hand at the opening to discuss their displayed works and celebrate their artistry with family and friends. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, June 2.

The students attended a creativity workshop led by ACP instructor Susan Hoenig and the March 23 performance of Mazzoli's work by the orchestra under the direction of Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov. At the workshop, Susan Hoenig highlighted well-known visual artists who created works in response to music, and guided the students in their artistic reflections. Rossen Milanov provided background on Missy Mazzoli and her music, and led the students through a hands-on rhythm exercise. Over the course of several weeks, the students gave form to their own creative ideas in writing and visual art.

Twenty-five students from 7 middle schools make up this season's Listen Up! artists and writers:

The Cambridge School - David Samuel, Mia Jundef, Ellie Lamond; The Hun School of Princeton - Helena Shore, Braeden McConkey; John Witherspoon Middle School - Lucy Kreipke, Tatiana Laks, Keitaku Iwata, Julie Liu, Sophia Song, William Phillips, Shelly Zhang, Pippi White; Montgomery Upper Middle School - Aiden Blanos, Pujita Kalinadhabhotla, Eliana Vair; Ranney School - Bella Santulli, Christina Aziz, Madeleine Carpenter, Crosby Collins; St. Paul School of Princeton - Angelina Piazza, Jacob Trupin, Vivian Teeley; Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart - Nana Larbi, Emma Tian.

Now in its twelfth year, Listen Up! is an art response program which encourages creativity through active listening. To date, it has engaged over 300 students. Online galleries featuring previous years' student artwork can be accessed via our website at princetonsymphony.org under Education/Responding to Music.

All PSO BRAVO! programs are free to participating students and schools thanks to the support of generous sponsors who believe in the importance of the arts in education. To learn more about Listen Up! or other PSO BRAVO! education programs or to offer support, call the symphony office at (609) 497-0020.

The students' visual and literary works will be on display Tuesday, May 21 - Sunday, June 2 at the Arts Council of Princeton's Paul Robeson Center, 102 Witherspoon Street, 2nd Floor lobby, during regular gallery hours. Both the opening reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.





