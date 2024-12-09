NORTH TO SHORE FESTIVAL Returns In June 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Prudential will present North to Shore Festival will return June 2025 to kick off the Garden State summer with another three-city celebration of the arts, entertainment, and new ideas.

Conceived by Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, the Prudential presents North to Shore Festivalaims to spotlight New Jersey's role as a destination for the arts and entertainment and an incubator of new ideas and fresh talent.

Launched in 2023, the festival is a unique combination of performances by artists beloved both internationally and in their hometowns. In its first two years, the festival brought in more than $25 million for ticketed events and has drawn a total audience of over 500,000 to more than 650 shows in approximately 250 venues in Newark, Asbury Park and Atlantic City.

The 2025 festival will take place from June 9-29 and will be sponsored by Prudential Financial for the second year in a row. Details about the lineup and venues will be announced at an in-person press conference in the first quarter of 2025.

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will again produce the festival, in partnership with a cohort of other live entertainment presenters and producing partners.

Once again, both global headliners and artists who hail from cities along the festival route will take the stage in front of an audience drawn from across the region. North to Shore Community Arts Awards will be given to artists, arts organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses to produce and present free festival events. Additionally, the festival will now include season-long community engagement events in Atlantic City. A complete list of free and ticketed festival events will be shared at northtoshore.com in spring 2025.

Free events featuring artists from Newark, Asbury Park and Atlantic City will be presented alongside the festival's headlining artists. During the festival's first two seasons, headliners included New Jersey pop diva Halsey, hip hop legends Eric B. & Rakim, classic rocker Santana, New Jersey native Jack Antonoff's The Bleachers, comedic powerhouse Kevin Hart, multi-platinum award-winning, singer/songwriter Prince Royce, four-time Grammy Award winner Gary Clark, Jr., and multiple Latin Grammy award winner Marisa Monte.“What separates North to Shore from other festivals is the breadth of experiences it offers,” said John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC. “Whether you want to see the biggest names in entertainment, discover the next big star, or listen to leading innovative voices, this festival has something for you.”

The festival will again collaborate with its local advisory groups in Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark to provideNorth to Shore Community Arts Awards of up to $10,000 each. The aim of the Community Arts Awards is to support New Jersey's creative economy by providing a global platform that amplifies the voices of under-recognized artists and arts organizations.

Awards will be granted to independent producers, small businesses, and nonprofit and faith-based organizations in each city to self-produce performing and visual arts events during the festival. Additionally, awards ranging from $500 to $2,500 will be available for independent artists to perform as part of the festival on community stages in each city. Events produced by recipients of the North to Shore Community Arts Awards, which will be known as N2S Official Selections, will be revealed at this year's in-person festival press conference.

Local artists and organizations seeking Community Arts Awards can apply now by visiting NorthtoShore.com.

“Like our home state of New Jersey, the strength of this festival is rooted in its incredible diversity and spirit of innovation,” said David Rodriguez, NJPAC's Executive Producer and Executive Vice President. “We're excited to take what we've learned the past two years and produce something even bolder and even more Jersey.”

About the Prudential presents North to Shore Festival

The Prudential presents North to Shore Festival, launched in 2023, features all the talent, diversity and creativity that New Jersey has to offer, delivering performances, screenings, parties and conversations in three of the state's most iconic cities. In partnership with Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark, the festival guarantees an over-the-top showcase of Jersey excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy's vision of a celebration worthy of the Garden State's long legacy of innovation in the arts. For the latest updates and new concert listings, visit northtoshore.com.

