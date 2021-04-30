NJSO Chamber Players Perform Works By Florence Price On May 6

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players perform pathbreaking Black composer Florence Price's revelatory Five Folksongs in Counterpoint and String Quartet in G Major in a special virtual performance, part of ONEcomposer's yearlong celebration of Price.

The performance premieres on May 6 at 7:30 pm with a free Zoom event open to the public. The chamber concert will be available on demand on the NJSO's website and YouTube channel.

In the special premiere event, NJSO Concertmaster Eric Wyrick and Assistant Principal Cello Na-Young Baek chat about Price's extraordinary legacy with NJSO Associate Vice President of Artistic Planning Patrick Chamberlain and ONEcomposer founders Stephen Spinelli and Tamara Acosta from Cornell University.

Patrons can register for the Zoom event at njsymphony.org/florenceprice.

A new arts advocacy initiative, ONEcomposer is a commitment to musicians whose contributions have been historically erased. ONEcomposer's inaugural season has forged partnerships with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Curtis Institute and NJSO, producing rave reviews on NPR and in The Philadelphia Inquirer in honor of Price and her remarkable accomplishments.

This collaborative concert program features a pair of NJSO string quartets. Concertmaster Eric Wyrick, violinist Alexandra Neglia, violist Brett Deubner and cellist Philo Lee perform Five Folksongs in Counterpoint. Violinists JoAnna Farrer and Darryl Kubian, Principal Viola Frank Foerster and Assistant Principal Cello Na-Young Baek perform the String Quartet in G Major.

For additional information, visit njsymphony.org/florenceprice.

For more on ONEcomposer, visit onecomposer.org.