NJPAC Announces Interactive Virtual Live Zoom Performance with Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood

Tune in on Saturday, August 22nd live via zoom at 8:00 p.m.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced an interactive virtual performance for the entire family to enjoy with Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood on Saturday, August 22nd live via zoom at 8:00 p.m. Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood around proud to present an all-new LIVE improv show via Zoom, Stream of Consciousness, where you are in the driver's seat.



Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with the entire family. Capacity is limited so get your tickets today before they're gone!



To purchase your family ticket, visit https://bit.ly/2F1Nuyh.



This truly interactive experience is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivates with their whip smart senses and off-the-cuff comedic brilliance you won't find anywhere else



Known by TV audiences for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway? Colin & Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. "Interactive" in every sense of the word, Colin & Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act...just like a live version of Whose Line!



Their amusing, PG-rated family show includes variations on many of the games showcased on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, including "Sound FX" and "One Word Expert." As Mochrie and Sherwood take caution to point out at the beginning of each show, the scenes that make up the act are entirely unscripted. Throughout the evening, the show becomes truly interactive as audience members are called to participate in the fun.



Mochrie and Sherwood both rose to prominence on the improv TV series as frequent players in its original incarnation on Britain's Channel 4 and then as star performers on the American version of the TV show from 1998-2006.



Before making comedy history with Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Mochrie starred in a variety of commercials, TV shows and movies. He was the recipient of the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Male Improviser in 2000 and the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Male Performance on the Canadian version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? the following year.



Sherwood has also appeared on various TV sitcoms, including VH1's I Love the 70s, 80s and 90s and has headlined in Las Vegas with Drew Carey as a member of the comedy show, "Improv All-Stars."



Now, Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

