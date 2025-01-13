NEWSIES Announced This Spring At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Extra! Extra! MPAC's 2025 spring production will be Newsies. The show will be directed by Cathy Roy. Music Direction by Charles Santoro.

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys' expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action.

Performances of Newsies, MPAC's 11th spring production, will take place May 30- June 1. Tickets will go on sale in early April.

Auditions will take place:

Wednesday, February 5, 5 pm – 9 pm: Ages 13 – 25 for Principal roles, and Ensemble

Sunday, February 9, 1 pm – 5 pm: Ages 13 – 25 for Principal roles and Ensemble

Monday, February 10, 5 pm – 9 pm: Ages 13 – 25 for Principal roles and Ensemble

Callbacks: Wednesday, February 19 - Thursday, February 20, time TBD.

Click here for additional information about auditions, roles and the performance.

Comments