Morris Choral Society Calls For Singers to Join Ensemble

Morris Choral Society is calling for singers to join the ensemble. The group is open by audition and attracts members of all ages and backgrounds. Interested singers should come to rehearsal during the month of September, starting on the 8th, 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 Mountain Way in Morris Plains. Call 973-723-6424 with questions or to arrange an audition.

MCS performs all forms of choral music from the familiar such as Handel's Hallelujah Chorus and Carl Orff's Carmina Burana to the exciting material of John Rutter or the popular PDQ Bach. The Holiday program, which will be held on December 14 at the Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown, will feature works by Robert Shaw, Dave Brubeck, Rachmaninov and others.

MCS is run by its Music Director and an Executive Board led by its President Elsie Donohue.

MCS Music Director Michael Shane Wittenburg has been hailed as a "real virtuoso" by the late Ruth Laredo and brings unparalleled talent and vision to the cultural landscape. His international acclaim soared with his European debut as he was highly praised for his conducting of Puccini's Turandot at the Romanian National Theatre of Opera and Ballet. He holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester and the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. He has studied with Henry Charles Smith, David Effron, and Michael Jinbo.

The accompanist for MCS is Jennifer Yang, who has been the organist and accompanist for the Morristown United Methodist Church for 10 years. An award-winner, she is much in demand, playing solo recitals, chamber music concerts, and choir concerts around the world.