Mitt Romney To Open Drew Forum 2025–2026 Season At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Former U.S. Senator and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will launch the 2025–2026 Drew Forum series at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Monday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Drew University, the three-part speaker series continues its legacy of bringing influential national figures to the region.

“We are excited to bring an important, respected national voice like Mitt Romney to the Drew University and local communities to kick off the Drew Forum season,” said Hilary L. Link, PhD, President of Drew University. Additional speakers in the series will be announced in spring 2026.

Romney, known for his independent leadership and bipartisan advocacy, has had a distinguished career in both public service and business. He served as Governor of Massachusetts, led the turnaround of the 2002 Winter Olympics, and represented Utah in the U.S. Senate, championing legislation on infrastructure, pandemic relief, climate action, marriage equality, and gun safety.

Tickets, priced $47–$99 (all fees included), go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at MayoArts.org or by calling the MPAC box office at 973-539-8008.