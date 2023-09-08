McCarter Theatre Center Announces The Addition Of Tony And Grammy Award-Winning DREAMGIRLS To 2023-2024 Season

McCarter Theatre Center Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen and Executive Director Martin Miller today announced a new addition to the 2023/24 Theatre Series—the Tony Award-winning, Motown-infused musical, Dreamgirls, in co-production with Goodspeed Musicals.

Helmed by Jeff Award-winning director Lili-Anne Brown, the production takes the place of the previously announced Caroline, or Change, and will run for the same performance dates, March 6-24, 2024 in the Matthews Theatre.

“Dreamgirls is a joyous, inspirational, dramatic celebration of music that audiences will absolutely love,” said Rasmussen. “And with Lili-Anne Brown directing? You may well come back twice.”

The six-time Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-winning Dreamgirls followed a path from long-running hit on Broadway, to London's West End, to a movie musical starring Beyoncé. In it, a 1960s Motown girl group catches their big break in an amateur competition and rises from obscurity to superstardom. With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this smash hit sizzles with sparkling spirit and dance and features the unforgettable chart-topping hits, “And I am Telling You I'm Not Going” and “One Night Only.” Tickets are on sale now.

“I'm thrilled about this addition to our season, and to partner with Goodspeed, one of the nation's top producers of exceptional musicals and the first theatre in America to earn two special Tony Awards,” said Miller. “It's a perfect night out this spring, and will electrify audiences with high-octane performances and a fresh take on the music and story we all know and love.”

Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at McCarter.org or can be purchased by calling the Patron Services Office at 609-258-2787. Groups of 10 to 20 save 10% and groups of 21 or more save 15% off tickets (zone restrictions apply.)

Theatre Series subscriptions are also available for purchase online, by phone, and in person. Four-play packages start at $30.75 per ticket and offer subscribers additional perks like exclusive pre-sale access to newly announced shows, priority seating, and free ticket exchanges.

Princeton University Students can access free tickets with Passport to the Arts using code PUTIGER. More information on PU Student Tix for events at McCarter: McCarter.org/TigerTix

High School & College Students can access $25 tickets in advance with code STUTIX. Tickets can be picked up prior to the performance with a valid student ID.

Important Dates

Preview Performances – March 6, 7, and 8

Opening Night – Saturday, March 9

Post-Show Discussions – March 10 at 2:00 p.m. and March 16 at 2:00 p.m.

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance – March 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Open Caption and Audio Described Performance – March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Enhance Your Experience

Pride Party

Thursday, March 21 | 6:00 p.m.

Nights out at McCarter just got even more fabulous! All are welcome at our celebratory pre-performance party in the West Lobby of the Matthews Theatre featuring hearty appetizers, a cash bar with specialty cocktails, entertainment, and more!

An independent not-for-profit performing arts center located between New York City and Philadelphia – and on the campus of Princeton University – McCarter is a multi-disciplinary creative and intellectual hub offering theater, music, dance, comedy, spoken word, and educational programs for all ages. Celebrated for developing new work and winner of the 1994 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, world premieres include Christopher Durang's Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike (Tony, Best Play), Tarell Alvin McCraney's The Brother/Sister Plays, and Emily Mann's Having Our Say. Equally revered for presenting renowned global artists on its stages, some of which include Alvin Ailey, Yo-Yo Ma, Samara Joy, David Sedaris, Hasan Minhaj, Terence Blanchard, Roseanne Cash, the rock band Lake Street Dive, Audra McDonald, and more. McCarter connects with the community year-round and offers on-site classes and in-school residencies. McCarter and Princeton University share a long history of unique partnerships and creative collaborations.