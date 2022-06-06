MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Comes to Ocean Resort and Casino This Month

It's a Big Gay Weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday the 18th of June at 8PM in Ovation Hall at the Ocean Resort and Casino, when "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" marks its nineteenth year with a one night only special performance for pride month. The cast will kick off the weekend by joining three-time Daytime Emmy winner, writer and star, Anthony Wilkinson for a special Ocean Pride Happy Hour at Ocean Casino's Nola's Bar and Lounge on June 17th at 8pm.

Anthony Pinnunziato, a gay Italian-American from a large chaotic family, wants to marry his boyfriend Andrew Polinski in a traditional Italian ceremony. Anthony's overbearing mother won't give her blessing unless Andrew's estranged mother also gives her blessing and the ceremony is performed by a priest. Matters are further complicated by Andrew's ex-boyfriend, intent on breaking up the couple. My Big Gay Italian Wedding satirizes the controversy surrounding same-sex marriage while drawing on larger than life gay and Italian characters.

My Big Gay Italian Wedding is a play written by Anthony J. Wilkinson that premiered off-Broadway in 2003, at the Actor's Playhouse in New York City and in May 2010 at the St. Luke's Theatre on West 46th Street, in Manhattan, for an open-ended run that concluded in August 2015. The show originated in 2003 as a non-union Off-Broadway show and in 2010 became a full union production, extending fourteen times in the same location. During the run, the show hosted some major celebrities in efforts to help raise money and awareness for marriage equality and the Trevor Project. In 2010 the show was published by Samuel French for licensing purposes. Aside from New York City, the show has already played in over thirty cities in the United States. Internationally the show has had runs in Edinburgh, London, Ireland, Sydney, Hong Kong, Australia, parts of Canada and parts of France. An Italian film based on the play, called Puoi baciare lo sposo (You can kiss the groom), premiered in Italy on March 1, 2018.

The cast of My Big Gay Italian Weddding includes Anthony J. Wilkinson (Anthony), Brandon Goins (Andrew), Marianne Felice (Angela), Alexa Harris (Maria), Vince Valentine (Joseph/Father Rosalia), Debra Toscano (Aunt ToniAnn), Kim Pirrella (Lucia), Clint Hromsco (Maurizio), Geri Rosetti (Connie), Marta (Nun/Wedding Guest), Anthony Pampalone (Mario), Nick Barbati (Gregorio), Vincent Leggett (Rodney) and special guest Steven J. Ebner (Vice President of Player Development) will officiate the wedding.

The Ocean Resort and Casino is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com