MOSES IN BERLIN Comes to American Theater Group

American Theater Group will present the premiere reading of Erik Kahn’s new play Moses in Berlin as part of its free Monday Night Play Reading Series on December 2nd at 7pm at Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ. Joseph Discher will direct the reading.

Moses in Berlin opens in an upscale apartment building in 1933 Berlin, where a group of young friends play a game. As the game progresses, the players face decisions with life-or-death consequences. Meanwhile, the Landau family begins to feel the tightening noose of the Nazi party. After a series of unexpected turns, the friends are forced into the adult world. When young Harold Landau is sent to prison, he must make a difficult choice between self-preservation and sacrifice. Moses in Berlin explores the themes of survival, betrayal, and the true definition of family in a unique and powerful fashion.

ATG presented the world premiere of Kahn’s Canned Goods in May of 2024. The play will move to London this January for a run at the Southwark Playhouse before returning to the US.

"ATG was so proud to produce Erik’s exceptional Canned Goods this year,” noted Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias, “and we are delighted that our Reading Series can provide a platform for his newest work."

Leading the cast will be Collin Kelly-Sordelet (Broadway: The Last Ship) in the role of Harold, James Michael Reilly (TV: Succession, Bull) in the role of Joseph Landau and Laura Ekstrand (TV: Ray Donovan, Sex in the City) in the role of Alma Landau. Additional casting to be announced shortly.

Playwright Erik Kahn is an intellectual property attorney in New York City representing artists, musicians, writers, and corporate clients. Before practicing law, he taught history to gifted high school students in NYC. His other works of fiction include Canned Goods and The Waiting Room Painted Black. Mr. Kahn is also an accomplished artist. His work is sold in galleries in East Hampton and Piermont, NY. www.erikkahnplays.com and www.erikkahn.com.





Comments