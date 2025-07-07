MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS to be Presented at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate a year of romance, opportunity, humor and heartbreak with the Smith family, culminating with a milestone, historic event when the Yardley Players present "Meet Me in St. Louis," July 11-20, at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre.

This heartwarming musical-based on the 1944 Judy Garland film-takes place in the summer of 1903, with everyone in the Smith family eagerly anticipating the opening of the 1904 World's Fair. Divided into a series of seasonal vignettes, the story follows the Smith family as their mutual respect guides them over the course of the next year. In the process they face both joys and challenges, all culminating with the event of a lifetime for the turn-of-the-century family.

The musical includes seven of the best-loved songs from the film, plus ten additional Martin and Blane songs written especially for the stage. Memorable musical numbers include "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Boy Next Door," "The Trolley Song," and "Whenever I'm with You."

The original film version of "Meet Me in St. Louis" was an immediate critical and commercial success as the second-highest grossing film of 1944 and five Academy Award nominations. The stage version opened on Broadway in 1989, running for 252 performances and receiving four Tony Award nominations, including nods for Best Musical and Best Musical Score.

The cast for "Meet Me in St. Louis" features Suzanne Borg, Laney Kinwood, Jordana Krieger and Jonathan Stanley of East Windsor, N.J.; Annie Bryson, Justin Casler, Rafalla Mousa, Gabi Oliano, Jessi Oliano and Travis Weaver of Hamilton, N.J.; Kheil Canona and Isabel Van Wagner of Ewing, N.J.; Emre Celik and Leah Panuccio of Princeton, N.J.; Stacy Danka and Bridget Fry of Allentown, N.J.; Brian Davis, Shealyn Davis and Trevin Davis of Newtown, Pa.; Moira Gellman of New Egypt, N.J.; Karen Gray of Lakewood, N.J.; Suzanne Houston of Pennington, N.J.; Jacob King of Wrightown, N.J.; Leslie Kraus, Cliff Kraus and Kristin Kraus Learn of Levittown, Pa.; Barry Leonard of Monroe Township, N.J.; Rebecca Lynn, Sarah Lynn, Ulysses Lynn and Hannah Lynn of Bensalem, Pa.; Gabrielle Mueller and Celia Sparandera of Robbinsville, N.J.; Aurora Quinn, Jacob Rabinowitz, Bill Sismour and Michael Smith of Yardley, Pa.; Emma Sansotta and Marge Swider of Langhorne, Pa.; Alexa Shifton and Mark Shifton of Hamilton Square, N.J.; and Joseph Wilson of Yardville, N.J.

Director and choreographer for "Meet Me in St. Louis" is Kristy Davis of Newtown and is produced by Marge Swider of Langhorne. Kelly Plexico of Levittown is stage manager; musical director is Lee Milhous of Doylestown, Pa. Costumes are by Anthony Wurtz of Levittown with set design by Jeff Cantor and lighting design by Kitty Getlik.

Dates and showtimes for "Meet Me in St. Louis" are Friday, July 11 and July 18, at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, July 12 and July 19, and Sunday, July 13 and July 20 at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus.