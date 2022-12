Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; at Jersey City Theater Center Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kelly Briggs - IN CONCERT - Gateway Playhouse 26%

Jeremy Jordan - SOLO CONCERT - Weethampton Beach Performing Arts Center 23%

Caissie Levy - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Holmdel Theatre Company 17%

Melissa Errico - LOVE AND BROADWAY - Cape May Stage 15%

Madeline Newman - CABARET- WHATCHA GONNA DO- CHAPLIN - Hoboken Childrens Theater 14%

Karen Sutherland - S-3 - Gateway Playhouse 5%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Bull James / Afa Anoa’i Jr - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 18%

Karen Cleighton - CHICAGO - Gateway Playhouse 12%

Jessica O'Brien - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 8%

Jessica Huch - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company 7%

Sara O’Gleby - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 5%

Maya Fortgang - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company 5%

Elise Klinger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 4%

Paula Hammons Sloan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight Theatre 4%

Eliah Furlong - URINETOWN - Old Library Theatre 3%

Kerri McNeill - RENT - Exit 82 Theatre 3%

Donna Battaglia - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Premier Theatre Company 3%

Sarah O’Gleby - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 3%

Donna Battaglia - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Premier Theatre Co, Rumson District Aud 3%

Daraius Phillips - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Cranford Dramatic Club 2%

Kelly Gemellaro - ELF THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Production, Count Basie Center, Hackensack Meridian Theatre 2%

John T. Stephan - PIPPIN - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 2%

Lea Antolini and Jillian Petrie - HEAD OVER HEELS - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Paula Hammons Sloan - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Surflight Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Troxler - LEGALLY BLONDE - Surflight Theatre Company 2%

John T. Stephan - BRIGHT STAR - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 2%

Elizabeth Troxler - CHESS - Surflight Theater 2%

Melanie Della-Peruti - 13 - Aspire Performing Arts Company 2%

Dann Dunn - XANADU - Eagle Theater 1%

Eugenio Contenti and Molly Model - THE PIN-UP GIRLS - New Jersey Repertory Company 1%

Melanie Della Peruti - LEGALLY BLONDE - Aspire Performing Arts Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marisa Miranda - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 17%

Karen Sutherland - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gateway Playhouse 10%

Joanne Penrose - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 7%

Sarah Laux - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 5%

Kaitlynn Farnham - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight Theatre Company 5%

Bettina Bierly - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FDU Theater 5%

MEGHAN REEVES - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 5%

Frankie Confalone and Desiree Davenport - RENT - Exit 82 Theatre 4%

Thom Sirkot - PIPPIN - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 4%

Michelle Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company 3%

Tina Wasielewski - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 3%

Karen Lee Hart - SCAB - Premiere Stages at Kean University 3%

Tina Wasielewski - AMADEUS - Algonquin Theater 2%

Julie Jackson, Karen Sutherland and Heather Lovett - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Gateway Playhouse 2%

Kitty Cleary - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Premier Theater Company 2%

Kaitlynn Farnham - LEGALLY BLONDE - Surflight Theatre Company 2%

Kitty Cleary - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Premier Theatre Co, Rumson District Auditorium 2%

Ruth Schoenbacher - SCENERY - Kelsey Theatre 2%

Michelle Anderson - 13 - Aspire Performing Arts Company 2%

Kaitlynn farmham - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - SURFLIGHT theater 2%

Brian Russman - THE METROMANIACS - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Liz McCartney - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NiCori Studios & Productions 1%

Kaitlynn Farnham - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Surflight Theatre Company 1%

Kaitlynn Farnham - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Surflight Theatre Company 1%

Kaitlynn Farnham - THE FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Play House 17%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Production, Count Basie Center, Hackensack Meridian Theatre 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Premier Theatre Company 14%

NEW JERSEY BALLET'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY NUTCRACKER WITH NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY - Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) 13%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - SURFLIGHT theater 11%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Premier Theater Company 8%

FDP FALL 2021 SHOW - Fairleigh Dance Project 6%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Surfligjt Theatre 5%

CHESS - Surflight Theatre 5%

FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight Theatre 5%

NIMBUS DANCE IN: ANIMA - Nimbus Arts Center 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeremiah James - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 12%

Cathy Roy - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center 6%

Dakota Reider & Elle Jones - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company 6%

Armanda Cerqueira - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Old Library Theatre 5%

Sam Scalamoni - LITTLE WOMEN - Skyline Theatre Company 5%

Jessica O'Brien - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 5%

William Whitfield - AMERICAN IDIOT - Asbury Park Theatre Co (APTCo) 5%

Scott Baird - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company 4%

Justin Christopher Odon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 3%

Phil Blechman - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 3%

Billy Cardone - RENT - Exit 82 Theatre 3%

Kenneth Ferrone - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 3%

Philip Pallitto - CHICAGO - Gateway Playhouse 2%

Christopher Núñez & Cindy Thole Loewus - FIRST DATE - FDU Theater 2%

Chase Leyner - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hoboken Children’s Theater 2%

Brendan Stackhouse - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rhino Theater 2%

Paula Hammons Sloan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight Theatre 2%

Joshua Reed - CARRIE - Drama Geek Studios 2%

Brendan Kortenhaus - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Premier Theatre Company 2%

Eric Pertgen - MARY POPPINS - Artist Collective Troupe 2%

Frank Ferrara - ONCE - Kelsey Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Troxler - LEGALLY BLONDE - Surflight Theatre Company 2%

James Grausam - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions Count Basie Theatrr 2%

Hunter Foster - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Axelrod Theatre 2%

Sara Rasmussen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - McCarter Theatre Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Gina Lupi - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 10%

Catherine LaMoreaux - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Dragonfly Arts Nj 8%

Nick dambrosio - BILOXI BLUES - Algonquin 5%

Sean Lough - GREATER TUNA - Studio Players 5%

Ruth Markoe - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Kelsey Theatre 5%

Stephen Davis - BOOK OF DAYS - Centenary Stage Company 5%

WANDERER - 2022 5%

Suzanne Barabas - THE HUMMINGBIRDS - New Jersey Repertory Company 5%

Kyle Hamilton - HALF MOON - In Death's Company 4%

Brandon Dirden - WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Two River 4%

Mead Winters - GEMINI - Nutley Little Theater 4%

Laura Iacometta - GLORIA:A LIFE - OffBook Productions 4%

Suzanne Barabas - THE FOREST - New Jersey Repertory Company 4%

Bernice Garfield Szita - A TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX - Center Playhouse 4%

Heidi Mae - SWEAT BY Lynn Nottage - Stockton Performing Arts Center 3%

Anna Paone - GORMENGHAST - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 3%

John J. Wooten - SCAB - Premiere Stages at Kean University 3%

Matthew Weil - THE MELANCHOLY PLAY - Ritz Theatre Company 2%

Marshall Jones, III - MUD ROW - Premiere Stages at Kean University 2%

Brian B. Crowe - THE METROMANIACS - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Bonnie J. Monte - ENCHANTED APRIL - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Dennis DaPrile - FINISHING IT OFF! - The Theater Project 2%

Othell J. Miller - CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY - Premiere Stages 2%

Roy Steinberg - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Cape May Stage 1%

Roy Steinberg - AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE - Cape May Stage 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gateway Playhouse 6%

MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company 5%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center 4%

THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 4%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Old Library Theatre 3%

RENT - Centenary Stage Company 3%

AMERICAN IDIOT - APTCo 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - MAC Players 2%

URINETOWN - Pebble Players 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rhino Theater 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Surflight Theater 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Surflight Theatre Company 2%

13 THE MUSICAL - Aspire PAC 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Dragonfly Arts NJ 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions Count Basie 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - McCarter Theatre Center 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hoboken Children’s Theater 2%

AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

INDECENT - Kean Theatre Conservatory 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 2%



Best Hair and Wig Design

ROXANNE COHEN - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 36%

Charles G LaPointe - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 22%

Gabriela Moncivais - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (NON EQ) - Surflight Theater 20%

Rachelle Dorce Carey - MUD ROW - Premiere Stages at Kean University 11%

Ruth Schoenbacher - SCENERY - Kelsey Theatre 10%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cameron Filepas - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 15%

Susan J West - CRYING ON THE CAMINO - Gateway Playhouse 11%

Chris Ball - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center 7%

Jake DeGroot - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 5%

Anthony marinaro - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Surflight theater 5%

KYLE SANTOPADRE - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 5%

Roman Klima - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 5%

Zack Bliss - RENT - Exit 82 Theatre 5%

Lea George - CHICAGO - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Cameron Filepas - FIRST DATE - FDU Theater 3%

David Heguy - INTO THE WOODS - Vanguard Theater Company 3%

Joshua Reed - CARRIE - Drama Geek Studios 3%

Anthony Mariano - CHESS - Surflight Theater 3%

Zack Gage - SCAB - Premiere Stages at Kean University 3%

Anthony Marinaro - LEGALLY BLONDE - Surflight Theatre 2%

M. Kitty Getlik - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Kelsey Theatre 2%

Shawn McGovern - BRIGHT STAR - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 2%

Clifford Michael Spulock - THE FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight Theatre 2%

Josh Langman - INDECENT - Kean Theatre Conservatory 2%

Anthony marinaro - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - SURFLIGHT Theater 2%

Zack Gage - MUD ROW - Premiere Stages at Kean University 1%

Shawn McGovern - PIPPIN - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 1%

Jen Donsky - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Ritz Theatre Company 1%

Nicholas Marmo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NiCori Studios & Productions 1%

Robert Terrano - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Kelsey Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nick Wilders - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 17%

John McMahon - Kelly Briggs IN CONCERT - Gateway Playhouse 10%

Victoria Vazquez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company 7%

Sonny Paladino - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 6%

Stephen Strouse - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 6%

Joseph Christianson - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Old Library Theatre 5%

Blaze Dalio - BRIGHT STAR - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 5%

Jason Neri - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 4%

Dan Wells - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

Kara Leigh - INTO THE WOODS - Algonquin Arts Theater 3%

Nick Guerrero - ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight 3%

KRISTIN DELUCCI - RENT - Exit 82 Theatre 3%

Bob Sammond - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Premier Theatre Company 3%

Bob Sammond - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Premier Theater Company 2%

Kristin McCormack - INTO THE WOODS - Drama Geek Studios 2%

Rich Lovallo - LEGALLY BLONDE - Aspire Performing Arts Company 2%

Nick Guerrero - CHESS - Surflight Theatre 2%

Marissa DeVeau - MARY POPPINS - Artist Collective Troupe 2%

Mathew Demaria - RENT - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

K. Leigh Weinman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Aspire PAC 2%

Nick Guerrero - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Surflight Theatre Company 1%

K. Leigh Weinman - 13 - Aspire Performing Arts Company 1%

Mark Christine - RIDE THE CYCLONE - McCarter Theatre Center 1%

Keith Levenson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 1%

Nicolas Guerrero - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight 1%



Best Musical

THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 11%

MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 6%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company 6%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center 5%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Old Library Theatre 5%

THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 4%

URINETOWN - Pebble Players 3%

AMERICAN IDIOT - APTCo 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight Theatre Company 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - McCarter Theatre Center 3%

RENT - Brook Arts Theater 3%

13 - Aspire Performing Arts Company 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - MAC Players 3%

CHICAGO - Gateway Playhouse 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Premier Theater Company 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Surflight Theatre Company 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Algonquin Arts Theater 2%

FIRST DATE - FDU Theater 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 2%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hoboken Children’s Theater 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions Vount Basie Theatre 2%

CARRIE - Drama Geek Studios 2%

ONCE - Kelsey Theatre 1%



Best New Musical

THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 38%

THE FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight Theater 13%

THE PIN-UP GIRLS - New Jersey Repertory Company 13%

FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight 12%

A WALK ON THE MOON - George Street 7%

PERFECT HARMONY - Aspire Production Company 7%

A MONKEY AND ME - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 5%

EVERY DAY CHARLIE - Kidz theatre NYC /West End Theatre 5%



Best New Play

CRYING ON THE CAMINO - Gateway Playhouse 27%

HALF MOON - In Death's Company 8%

SCAB - Premiere Stages at Kean University 8%

UHURU - Stockton University Experimental Theatre 7%

STUCK WITH YOU - Fairleigh Dramatics 7%

A TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX - Center Players 6%

22 A DAY - MTM Players 4%

CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY - Premiere Stages 4%

AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Cape May Stage 4%

'BECOMING SATCHEL PAIGE' - Cape May Stage 3%

THE HUMMINGBIRDS BY GARRET JON GROENVELD - New Jersey Repertory Company 3%

THE FOREST BY Lia Romeo - New Jersey Repertory Company 3%

FINISHING IT OFF! - The Theater Project 3%

BUNNIES - Hudson Theatre Works 3%

BECOMING SATCHEL PAIGE - Cape May Theatre 3%

THE PROMOTION BY Joe Giovannetti - New Jersey Repertory Company 2%

EXPOSED BY Beth Henley - Black Box PAC 2%

POSSESSING HARRIET - East Lynne Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Eddie Itte - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 7%

Ramin Karimloo - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 6%

Hadley Magaziner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company 5%

Amber Ardolino - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 4%

Jonathan Rodriguez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center 3%

Emily Grace PELLECCHIA - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 3%

Matt Cardona - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 3%

Christy Altomare - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 3%

Alneesha Moret - RENT - Centenary Stage Company 3%

Evan Charpentier - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Old Library Theatre 3%

Charlie Valdez - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Aspire Production Company 2%

Ryan Eitel - MARY POPPINS - Artist Collective Troupe 2%

Vincent DeMeo - SPRING AWAKENING - Dover Little Theater 2%

Lindsay Paige Spitzer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company 2%

Victoria Mozitis - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 2%

Giulia Marolda - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight Theatre Company 2%

Jeremy Rotolo - AMERICAN IDIOT - APTCo 2%

Justice Vera - 13 THE MUSICAL - Aspire PAC 2%

Gracie Nagle - ALL SHOOK UP - Rhino Theatre 2%

Dan Beckmann - THE FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight Theater 1%

Haley DeLuna - FIRST DATE - FDU Theater 1%

Mike Wartella - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 1%

Alex Nieves - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Aspire PAC 1%

Sienna Mello - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hoboken Children’s Theater 1%

Luke Surretsky - AMERICAN IDIOT - APTCo 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Celeste Mancinelli - CRYING ON THE CAMINO - Gateway Playhouse 13%

Will Horner - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 7%

Tim Steiner - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Surflight 5%

Aidan Sales - RABBIT HOLE - Rhino Theatre 5%

Danny Crowe - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Surflight 4%

Paige Sutton - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Gateway Playhouse 4%

A’layeah Thompson - GREATER TUNA - Studio Players 4%

Joseph Bryant - BILOXI BLUES - Algonquin 3%

Jan Topoleski - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 3%

Cassandra Guglielmo - OTHELLO - Black Box Performing Arts Center 3%

Olivia Ringel - HALF MOON - In Death's Company 3%

Garret Gallinot - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 3%

Elena Marie Abdou - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Dragonfly Arts NJ 2%

Katie North - Eric Bogosian'S 1+1 - Black Box PAC 2%

Megan Moran - BOOK OF DAYS - Centenary Stage Company 2%

José Fernando González Vidal - INDECENT - Kean Theatre Conservatory 2%

John Anthony Torres - SCAB - Premiere Stages at Kean University 2%

Tehilla Newman - SWEAT BY Lynn Nottage - Stockton Performing Arts Center 2%

Louis Mastro - A TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX - Center Players 2%

Tracy Howard - A TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX - Center Players 2%

Valerie Stack Dodge - FINISHING IT OFF! - The Theater Project 2%

Jole Antoinette - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 1%

Brandon Luckenbaugh - INDECENT - Kean Theatre Conservatory 1%

Jessi Baden - GLORIA: A LIFE - OffBook Productions 1%

Crystal A. Dickinson - WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Two River 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Surflight 10%

CLUE - Exit 82 10%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Kelsey Theatre 9%

BILOXI BLUES - Algonquin 7%

WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Two River 7%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 5%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Gateway Playhouse 5%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 3%

A TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX - Center Players, Freehold 3%

INDECENT - Kean Theatre Conservatory 3%

GREATER TUNA - Studio Players 3%

HALF MOON - In Death's Company 3%

Eric Bogosian'S 1+1 - Black Box PAC 2%

OTHELLO - Black Box Performing Arts Center 2%

GLORIA: A LIFE - OffBook Productions 2%

BOOK OF DAYS - Centenary Stage Company 2%

SWEAT BY Lynn Nottage - Stockton Performing Arts Center 2%

SCAB - Premiere Stages at Kean University 2%

BENT - Chester Theatre Group 2%

THE MELANCHOLY PLAY - Ritz Theatre Company 2%

ENCHANTED APRIL - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare '70 2%

WHO AM I THIS TIME? (AND OTHER CONUNDRUMS OF LOVE) - East Lynne Theater Company 1%

THE METROMANIACS - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 1%

CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY - Premiere Stages 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Napolitano - LITTLE WOMEN - Skyline Theatre Company 10%

Heather Ball - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center 8%

Chris Strangfeld - ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight 8%

Mike D'Arcy - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Plays in the Park Edison 7%

KYLE TOTH - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 7%

Beowolf Borrit - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 7%

Jason Greenhouse - AMADEUS - Algonquin 6%

Jim Dalfonso - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Gateway Playhouse 5%

Maiko Chii - FIRST DATE - FDU Theater 4%

Haley Schmalbach - HALF MOON - In Death's Company 4%

Andy Walmsley - FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight 3%

Spencer Potter - AMERICAS SEXIEST COUPLE - Cape May Stage 3%

Christopher Strangfeld - LEGALLY BLONDE - Surflight Theatre 3%

Mead Winters - GEMINI - Nutley Little Theater 3%

Sarah Beth Hall - THE CARETAKER - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 3%

Bethanie Wampol Watson - SCAB - Premiere Stages at Kean University 2%

Chris Strangfeld - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Surflight 2%

Anna Louizos - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 2%

Richard Morris - WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Two River 2%

Bernice Garfield-Szita - A TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX - Center Players, Freehold 2%

David M. Barber - MUD ROW - Premiere Stages at Kean University 2%

John Helmke, Kate Pinner, Robert A. Terrano, Shawn Simmons - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Kelsey Theatre 1%

Christopher Strangfeld - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Surflight Theatre 1%

John Maurer - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Kelsey Theater 1%

Ilana Schimmel - ODE TO JOY BY Craig Lucas - Black Box PAC 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rubin Nizri - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 24%

Ian Wehrle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight Theatre 8%

Justin Christopher Odon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 7%

Terri Gorgone - RENT - Vanguard Theater Company 7%

Dion Dimucci - THE WANDERER - PaperMill Playhouse 6%

Jan Topoleski & Joseph Ficarra - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 6%

John Shivers - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 4%

Steven Beckel - ENCHANTED APRIL - Shakespeare Theatre of NJ 3%

Jason Williams - RENT - Vanguard Theater Company 3%

Ian Wherle - THE FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight 3%

Nicholas Von Hagel - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NiCori Studios & Productions 3%

Ian Wehrle - CHESS - Surflight Theatre 3%

David Wright - MUD ROW - Premiere Stages at Kean University 2%

Ben Shanblatt & Ilana Schimmel - Eric Bogosian'S 1+1 - Black Box PAC 2%

Ian Wehrle - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Surflight Theatre 2%

Nathan Leigh - SCAB - Premiere Stages at Kean University 2%

Jeff Sherman - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 2%

Moise LaPorte - RENT - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Justin Maciejewski - SWEAT BY Lynn Nottage - Stockton Performing Arts Center 1%

Hao Bai - AMERICAS SEXIEST COUPLE - Cape May Stage 1%

Joseph Fils-Aime - RENT - Vanguard Theater Company 1%

Kay Richardson - WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Two River 1%

Nick Simone - THE PIN-UP GIRLS - New Jersey Repertory Company 1%

Nick Simone - THE HUMMINGBIRDS - New Jersey Repertory Company 1%

Donald Stark - BUNNIES - Hudson Theatre Works 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Joshua Switala - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Old Library Theatre 9%

Liz McCartney - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 7%

Summer Sprague - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company 6%

Alex Dubinsky - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company 4%

Ari Mandel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center 3%

Yulian Peirrira - CHICAGO - Gateway Playhouse 3%

James Michael Reilly - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center 3%

Mike Brennan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight Theatre Company 3%

Anthony Greco - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 3%

Alex Vacchiano - URINETOWN - The Oakes Center (Summit, NJ) with Pebble Players 3%

Avril Kagan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center 3%

Nathan Kossoy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Aspire PAC 2%

Allison Rosofsky - RENT - Exit 82 Theatre 2%

Avery Gallagher - AMERICAN IDIOT - APTCo 2%

Adah Christian - MARY POPPINS - Artist Collective Troupe 2%

Alison Nusbaum - LEGALLY BLONDE - Surflight Theatre Company 2%

Victoria Mozitis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 2%

Benjamin Cruz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FDU Theater 2%

Jason Cesare - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Cranford Dramatic Club 2%

Danielle Pennisi - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Old Library Theatre 2%

Vincent DeMeo - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Cranford Dramatic Club 2%

Loren Turner - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Cranford Dramatic Club 2%

Jonah Ruderman - URINETOWN - The Oakes Center (Summit, NJ) with Pebble Players 1%

Christopher Schmalbach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions 1%

J.Q. Hennessey - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Giulia Marolda - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Surflight 8%

Tim O'Connor - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 8%

Alison Nusbaum - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Surflight 7%

Sean Dickinson - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 5%

Haley Schmalbach - HALF MOON - In Death's Company 4%

Ty Lane - THE METROMANIACS - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 4%

James Dalfonso - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Gateway Playhouse 4%

Heather Cozine - GEMINI - Nutley Little Theatre 4%

Leticia Diaz - GREATER TUNA - Studio Players 3%

Rebecca Medeira - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts 3%

Akash Inti - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Dragonfly Arts NJ 3%

Mia Preziosi - STUCK WITH YOU - Fairleigh Dramatics 3%

Angela Robb - SHERLOCK HOLMES THE FINAL ADVENTURE - Blue Moon Theater 3%

Brendan Flanagan - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 3%

Lily Friedman - THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - FDU Theater 3%

Derek Edigio - BENT - Chester Theatre Group 2%

Cody Jackson - BOOK OF DAYS - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Michael Gardiner - Eric Bogosian'S 1+1 - Black Box PAC 2%

Jackie Kusher - A TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX - Center Players, Freehold 2%

Brian pollock - BILOXI BLUES - Algonquin 2%

Dave Fretz - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

Bart Shatto (Bud) - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Axelrod Theatre 2%

Rachael Madeira - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

Brittany Bellizeare - WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Two River 2%

Nick Bettins - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Kelsey Theatre 1%