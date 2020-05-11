Ladies Of Laughter and The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience Go Onsale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Ladies of Laughter on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 8 p.m.; The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience featuring Joby Rogers on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May, 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Ladies of Laughter

The Ladies of Laughter show returns with some of the funniest women to come out of the national Ladies of Laughter competition, which was first established in the Bergen County YWCA's gymnasium in 1998. The Ladies of Laughter show has visited theatres, casinos and even Madison Square Garden through its competition and Funny & Fabulous Tour, catapulting the careers of dozens of female comedians. The evening will include a mix of locally grown but nationally known headliners.

The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience featuring Joby Rogers

The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience celebrates the music and dancing of the King of Pop. This multimedia theatrical experience takes audiences on a musical journey through the life of the greatest entertainer of all time. Starring Joby Rogers, the only tribute artist to ever appear "as Michael" on the cover of Rolling Stone, the show has performed to sold-out audiences in theaters, casinos and arenas all over the world for over two decades. As the mirror image of Michael Jackson, Rogers has intensely perfected his dancing and mannerisms. He was personally invited to Hollywood's Madame Tussauds to unveil the newest Michael Jackson Statue to the World International Press.





