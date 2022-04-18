LIFE AFTER YOU-The Film Depicts an Emotional Family Drama Based on NJ Family's Experience

Editor's Note: We had the opportunity to attend a screening of "Life After You" and recommend the film highly. It is a poignant drama that will truly make a difference in the lives of its viewers.

Sarah T. Schwab and Brian Long, principals of Cardinal Flix (CFI), the New York-based company that produces independent films (under $2.5MM) are pleased to announce that their first film "Life After You," has been released on April 5 on Pay-Per-View, Video On Demand and other Major Platforms. Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, has acquired the North American Digital and VOD rights.

This original independent feature is centered around a suburban family's struggle with the death of their 19 year-old son, following an overdose of heroin that was laced with fentanyl. The film explores the questions of who and what is responsible for this tragedy and follows their journey to answer these questions as their family unravels from grief, guilt and anger. The film is inspired by the book, "Life After You: What Your Death From Drugs Leaves Behind" by Linda Lajterman.

LIFE AFTER YOU was directed by Sarah T. Schwab from a screenplay by Sarah T. Schwab & Florencia Lozano. The ensemble cast of LIFE AFTER YOU features Florencia Lozano ('Linda'), Gary Perez ('Tito'), Kathryn Erbe ('Sally'), Tina Benko ('Mary'), Craig "muMs" Grant ('Terry Wright'), Jake Ryan Lozano ('Danny'), Domenica Feraud ('Anna'), Erick Betancourt ('Michael'), Emily Kratter ('Colleen'), Nelson Avidon ('Chief Gurney") and Melanie Nicholls-King ('Grief Counselor'). The film has received top nods from audiences as a result of traveling the globe at major film festivals.

Some accolades include the WorldFest-Houston: WINNER Best Lead Actress (Florencia Lozano) & Special Jury Remi for First Feature Film; Nice International Film Festival: WINNER Best Feature & Best Lead Actress (Florencia Lozano); Madrid International Film Festival: WINNER Best Director NOMINATED Best Original Screenplay, Best Feature, Best Lead Actress (Florencia Lozano), Best Lead Actor (Gary Perez), Best Editing; FLICKERS Rhode Island International Film Festival, Cinequest and the Buffalo International Film Festival, Schwab's hometown.

"Virtually everyone in the U.S. has been directly or indirectly touched by addiction. Telling the Lajterman's story was just the starting point." said Director Sarah T. Schwab. "We want to break down the stigma of addiction in our communities. Our goal is that people who see the film will be inspired to engage in open conversations about isolation and loss. For those who think they have an unhealthy dependency, we hope the film shows that they are not alone and that it is ok to reach out and seek help."

"Given the response we had on the film festival circuit over the past year, we hope this film sparks a much-needed dialogue among parents, teenagers, and officials who are in a position to make a difference: educators, drug counselors, physicians, law enforcement and elected officials on the local, state and national level. " said Executive Producer Brian Long.

Additionally, the film will continue to tour the U.S. through private and public screenings. CFI is proud to be partnering with local organizations and nonprofits to educate and bring awareness to the challenges surrounding the opioid epidemic as part of the film's theatrical release. In tandem with the screenings, our partners will have a representative from their organization present at a majority of the screenings as part of the post-show talkbacks. 10% of the box office proceeds will be given to these organizations to support their efforts on the front lines of this crisis.

About Cardinal Flix:

Cardinal Flix (CFI) is a production company specializing in independent films with budgets under $2.5MM. Founded by Sarah T. Schwab and Brian Long, CFI produces various genres of film with an emphasis on social responsibility. Next up for CFI is "A Stage of Twilight," starring Karen Allen and William Sadler. Logline - An elderly woman is faced with a life/death decision after her husband, who has been diagnosed with a terminal heart disease, informs her that he intends to spend his final days alone in order to spare her the emotional distress of watching him die. "A Stage of Twilight" was shot in June 2021 and is currently in post-production. For more information, please see www.CardinalFlix.com.

For more information about LIFE AFTER YOU, please visit www.lifeafteryoumovie.com. Youtube Trailer link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUic3dmeHU4

Photo Credit: Directory of Photography, Richard Sands