BWW Review: LIFE AFTER YOU-An Excellent and Moving Film Experience

The storyline for the poignant new movie, Life After You, is a distinctive one. This award-winning film is inspired by the book, "Life After You: What Your Death From Drugs Leaves Behind" written by Linda Lajterman and published by WAT-AGE Publishing. The film portrays the intense grief and stress that Linda and her family experienced when her beloved 19 year-old son, Danny died from a drug overdose of heroine laced with fentanyl. This excellently crafted movie follows an emotional journey told from an intimate perspective of the family left behind. It will surely promote essential and meaningful discussions among its viewers.

We attended a special screening of Life After You at the NY Athletic Club hosted by Catholic Guardian Services. The audience was totally captivated by the 90-minute movie that was followed by an informative panel discussion moderated by the Executive Director of Catholic Guardian Services, Craig Longley. Panelists for the conversation included Director/Co-Writer and Producer, Sarah T. Schwab; Actor/Co-Writer/Producer, Florencia Lozano; Producer Charlene Giannetti; Producer Brian Long; and the founder of the Opioid Center of Support and Assistant Dean of Fordham University Law School, Vera Tkachuk,. They lent insights into the making of the film, the mission behind its production to raise awareness, and the future of the movie that can be screened for educational purposes.

As the story unfolds, it is clear that the Lajtermans' experience could happen to any family, and tragically has. Danny was a charming young man who attended a local college and lived at home with his parents in suburban New Jersey. Mother, Linda works as a nurse at a hospital and father, Tito owns and operates a local trophy shop. The family is well known, and well liked in their community. Danny was one of the Lajtermans' three young adult children.

Through a series of moving scenes and flashbacks from the past, we get to know Danny better and understand the unpredictable circumstances that surrounded his drug addiction and overdose death. Linda, in particular, wants to find out the source of the drugs that caused Danny's untimely death. As she states in the film, "I want Danny's death to mean something."

The movie is especially significant because of its perspective. It closely chronicles the pain and pressure that occurred from the Lajterman family's loss. This grief is never fully diminished even when great joys are being celebrated. The film portrays the subject matter so sensitively and thoughtfully that you will be captivated throughout.

The cast is perfectly suited to their roles. They capture the drama and intensity of the film while making their characters feel wholly relatable. The talented actors include Florencia Lozano as Linda Lajterman; Gary Perez as Tito Lajterman; Jake Ryan Lozano as Danny Lajterman; Kathryn Erbe as Sally; Tina Benko as Mary Whitmore; and Craig 'muMs' Grant as Terry Wright.

We congratulate the Production Team on the success of "Life After You." They include writers Sarah T. Schwab and Florencia Lozano; Producers Sarah T. Schwab, Florencia Lozano, Brian Long, Charlene Giannetti, and John Beamer; Director of Photography: Richard Sands; Production Designer: Kat Leuci; Editor: Ben Garchar; and Composer: Max Avery Lichtenstein.

Make time to see "Life After You." Share this important film with friends and loved ones. It is a gripping narrative that can surely make a difference to abate the sorrows caused by drug addiction and the overdoses that are far too common.

"Life After You" is currently streaming on all major platforms and is also available on DVD. For more information, to contact the team, and to access the film, please visit https://www.lifeafteryoumovie.com/ .

Photo Credit: Directory of Photography, Richard Sands