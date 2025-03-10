Kevin Egan, Emily DeMaio, Arianna Cacioppo And More Set For WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to shake, rattle, and roll as The Actors Studio of New Jersey presents "Welcome to the Heartbreak Hotel," a dazzling musical tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself, Elvis Presley. On Saturday, March 29th, 2025, the Dunellen Theatre will transform into a hub of electrifying energy and "Burning Love," celebrating Elvis's timeless hits in a one-night-only extravaganza.

From the moment the curtain rises at 8:00 PM, audiences will be swept into a world where "Suspicious Minds" are left behind and replaced with pure musical joy. Featuring an exceptional cast of vocalists and musicians, including Arianna Cacioppo, Avelyn Simons, Dana Daddio, Emily DeMaio, Gideon McManus, Josh Romeo, Nick Rubano, Kevin Egan, Kolter Yagual-Rolston, Madeline Grace Smith, and Mo DeGreen, this production promises to reignite your love for Elvis's unforgettable music. With direction by Michael Restaino and choreography by Adriana Negron, alongside musical coordination by Kevin Egan, production management by Dan F. Sims, assistant production management by Joey Palazzo, production supervision by Coldin Grundmeyer and technical direction from James Russo, every detail has been meticulously crafted to honor the King’s legacy.

Doors open at 7:30 PM at 458 North Ave in Dunellen, NJ. This intimate venue ensures every guest will experience an up-close connection with Elvis's music. Don't miss your chance to witness this celebration of rock and roll history-tickets are available now. When it comes to this unforgettable tribute to Elvis Presley, "It's Now or Never!"

