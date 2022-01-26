Kelsey Theatre to Present SCENERY

Maurer Productions OnStage will present the backstage comedy "Scenery," weekends February 4 through February 13, 2022 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Ed Dixon's crisply-paced theatrical romp about two famous New York veteran actors hilariously explores the definitions of art, marriage and partnership. Marion Crain and Richard Crain who have been married for twenty years -- and are facing the dramatic decline of their careers -- prepare for opening night at the Belasco Theater. "Scenery" offers a glimpse behind the curtain as the pair spar and banter before, during and after the show - revealing a behind-the-scenes backstage drama all of its own.

The Chicago Tribune called the premiere of "Scenery" "a deliciously caustic new two-character comedy" and WGVU public media wrote: "After this, you'll always wonder what goes on backstage and what the real lives of those actors are like when the curtain falls."

The cast features Laurie Hardy of Hamilton as Marion Crain and Thom Carroll of Raritan as Richard Crain.

The show is directed by Judi Parrish and produced by John and Diana Maurer. Other members of the production team are Stage Manager Jennifer Boutros, Costume Designer Ruth Schanbacher, Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor, Sound Engineer Evan Paine, and Prop Master Jill Katz.

Performance Dates

Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.*

Saturday, Feb. 12 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

* Live and Online Streaming Performance

Tickets

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: For everyone's protection masks must be worn in the theater and proof of vaccination or of a negative Covid test no older than 48 hours is required at the door.