Kelsey Theatre To Host Staged Reading Of New Musical By Lou Dipietro

Kelsey Theatre will host a one-night only staged reading-complete with a nine-piece orchestra-of the inspiring new musical "It's Never Too Late," presented by Theater to Go Feb. 20.

Written by East Windsor, N.J., resident Lou DiPietro with music by Louis Josephson, "It's Never Too Late" is an electrifying new musical that tells the story of the effect that a brief encounter between two former lovers has on the lives of seven people. Each character struggles to keep their life afloat as they deal with the twists and turns their lives have taken. With a rich tapestry of characters and uplifting music, the show encourages audiences to embrace change and find their true selves, regardless of their age or circumstances.

Lou DiPietro began writing this play at the age of 90 and now, at 94, is excited to share his work with an audience.

"I'm thrilled to bring this musical to life in such a dynamic way," DiPietro said. "The themes of resilience and second chances resonate deeply with so many people, and I believe this event will inspire everyone who attends."

Lou DiPietro is the father of Joe DiPietro, best known for the Tony Award-winning musical "Memphis," for which he won Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, and for writing the book and lyrics of the international hit musical "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change." A full interview with Lou DiPietro on bringing "It's Never Too Late" to life is available here.

Participants in the staged reading of "It's Never Too Late" includes Sami Blake, Caroline Borio, Charlotte Caldejon, Jessa Casner, Patrick Cogan, Randall Carpenter, Neil Devlin, Ryan Harmer, Lauren Pelaia and Jenni Profera. The director is Ruth Markoe, with musical direction by Connor Doran.

This one night only event will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

Photo Caption: Lou DiPietro, playwright, and Louis Josephson, composer, of the new musical "It's Never Too Late," which will be presented as a one night only staged reading at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

