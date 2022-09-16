Kelsey Theatre Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Season With The Must-See Musical ONCE, September 23 - October 2

"Once," winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and winner of a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will kick off Kelsey Theatre's 2022-2023 season. The romantic musical drama runs weekends from September 23 through October 2. Kelsey Theatre is located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

"This joyously uplifting musical strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all," said M. Kitty Getlik, artistic director of Kelsey Theatre. "I cannot think of a better show to open Kelsey Theatre's 50th anniversary season. The really neat thing is that the cast also serves as the orchestra and every cast member not only acts, but sings and plays a musical instrument."

Presented by Playful Theatre, "Once" is a story about the life of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant who connect over their shared passion for music on the streets of Dublin. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated romance, accentuated by the inviting, emotional score. The show features original songs from the critically acclaimed film, including "Falling Slowly."

The cast features Danielle Bradley of Ewing as Emcee, Lilli Brown of Robbinsville as Girl; Aimee Ferenz of Pitman as Ex-Girlfriend; Michael Gilch of Asbury Park as Svec, Bryan Hill of Pennington as Guy, Jim Morris as Da, Daniel Mucha as Eamon, Rich Phillips as Billy and Joan Schubin as Baruska, all from Hamilton; Amanda Santos as Reza and Mina Schneider as Ivonka, both from Lawrence; Christopher Singh of Bordentown as Bank Manager; Aidan Stallworth-Glitz of Ewing as Andrej; and Francois Suhr of Hightstown in the ensemble.

The show is directed by Frank Ferrara and the music is directed by Shannon Ferrara of West Windsor.

Other members of the production team include: Assistant Music Director Mike Gilch of Asbury Park, Producer Nancy Scharf of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Producer Suzanne Smith of Fallsington, Pennsylvania, Stage Manager Ruth Kresge of Yardley, Pennsylvania and Producer Hilary Leboff of Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Tickets are $24 and may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: Masks are recommended but not required while in the theater.