Kelly Briggs and John McMahon Present WE NEED A LITTLE BROADWAY CHRISTMAS At Holy Spirit

The livestream benefit will take place on December 3rd at 7pm.

Broadway Veteran Kelly Briggs ( Les Miserables and CATS) ,along with musical director John McMahon, will bring " We Need A Little Broadway Christmas" to Holy Spirit High School PAC for a live stream event to benefit the Spirit of Music Program head by music teacher Claire Collins on December 3rd at 7pm.

Performing along with Kelly and John will be alumna Toni Ann Gisondi Pugliese (Molly in the "Annie" movie) , Molly Pugliese, and Danielle Cordivari. It will also feature current students Vanessa DeJean and Andrew Krumaker.

This is the " Sweet 16" year celebration of the program receiving their concert grand piano. The show will consist of Christmas and Broadway songs.

To register and purchase tickets to the Live Stream, please go to www.holyspiritnj.com

