JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Centenary Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals are now underway for Centenary Stage Company’s upcoming summer production of Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville. The musical will run from Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 20 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Performance times are Wednesday, July 16 at 2:00 PM; Thursdays at 7:00 PM; Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM; and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $29.50 – $35.00 and vary by performance, with discounts available for students and children under 12 on select dates. Special Buy One Get One (BOGO) tickets are available in person at the box office beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of Thursday evening performances. These BOGO tickets are not available online or in advance.

Escape to Margaritaville, with a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley and music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett, combines tropical vibes and feel-good humor with a collection of the singer-songwriter’s most beloved hits. The story centers on Tully, a part-time bartender and singer at a run-down hotel in the Caribbean, who falls for a career-minded tourist. The production features well-known songs including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Fins,” and “Margaritaville.” A musical celebration of relaxation, romance, and island life, Escape to Margaritaville invites audiences to kick off their flip flops and settle into the summer spirit.

Directing this production of Escape to Margaritaville is Lea Antolini-Lid. Antolini-Lid is an Assistant Professor of Theater & Dance as well as the director of CSC’s Young Audience Series Tour and the producer/director of the NEXTstage Rep. Summer Stock Musical Series. Most recently, she co-directed Carrie the Musical this spring, The Lightning Thief in the Spring of 2024, The Little Mermaid in winter 2023, Seussical the Musical in summer 2023, and The Addams Family in April 2023. She also directed RENT in summer 2022, as well as the Young Audience Series productions of Miss Nelson is Missing, Miss Nelson has a Field Day, A Year with Frog & Toad and Grace for President at CSC this past season. Antolini-Lid has been a longtime creative force behind CSC’s Summer Stock Musicals, with additional directorial credits including Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Always…Patsy Cline, and more. She was most recently seen on stage at CSC as the Stepmother in Cinderella.

Performance dates and times for Escape to Margaritaville are Wednesday, July 16 at 2:00 PM; Thursdays, July 10 and 17 at 7:00 PM; Fridays, July 11 and 18 at 8:00 PM; Saturdays, July 12 and 19 at 8:00 PM; and Sundays, July 13 and 20 at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $29.50 – $35.00 for adults with discounts available for students and children under 12 for select performances. Special Buy One Get One tickets are available in person only at the box office window beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of Thursday evening performances.

Escape to Margaritaville is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global.

Comments