JC Fridays Features Free Latin Dance Classes, Comedy, Art Exhibitions, and More



Art House Productions has announced the first JC Fridays of 2022 on Friday, March 4. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, dance performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork, and to support artists and local businesses. The full event descriptions and event map are available on www.jcfridays.com.

JC Fridays is a seasonal multi-arts festival featuring art events that take place in restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces in almost every neighborhood in Jersey City. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with visual and performing artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talents; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works.

Printable event listings can be found here: https://bit.ly/3gJduxL An interactive map is available online (www.jcfridays.com) to help patrons easily find artists and venues and create their own schedule.

"With free events in nearly every neighborhood in Jersey City, JC Fridays is the perfect time to visit a gallery for the first time, or explore a part of the city you're not familiar with," says Producing Director Courtney Little.

Selected JC Fridays Event Listings - March 4, 2022

Journal Square

Comedy at the Concourse

March 4, 7pm-9:15pm

JSQ Lounge, 50 Journal Square Plaza, Jersey City, NJ

Free comedy night Comedy at the Concourse is downstairs in JSQ Lounge every Friday and Saturday at 7pm. Ryan Rummel, Alex Grubard and Nick Fierro present the funniest comedians from New York, New Jersey and the New World Order.

SMUSH Gallery: Bodies Boobies Bootys: An Intimately Public Display of Pleasure and Play

March 4, 6pm-9pm

340 Summit Ave Jersey City, NJ

"Bodies Boobies Bootys: An Intimately Public Display of Pleasure and Play" celebrates bodies and playful pleasure in a show full of color and excitement. Explore whimsical dick doodles, pillowy pink sculpture, color-me-in wallpaper, glittering banana bunches, and soulful portraits.

PE Pinkman: Seeing Someone Else Is Seeing Yourself

Friday, March 4, 6pm-8pm

Fine Arts Gallery at St. Peter's University, Mac Mahon Student Center

47 Glenwood Ave., 5th floor, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Mr. Pinkman's paintings and drawings bring together observed moments and perceived connections with personal insights, art historical references, and structural elements.

Greenville

Project Greenville (Jersey (Broad) City)

March 4, 4pm-7pm

128 Winfield Avenue Jersey City, NJ

Join Project Greenville as we celebrate the women who've helped shape the strength and diversity of both Project Greenville and Jersey City...friends, neighbors, artists, pros/amateurs, mothers, daughters, sisters, wives and widows <3

The Heights

The Kennedy Dancers Latin Dance Celebration

Friday, March 4, 7pm-10pm

79 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ

Latin Dance Celebration and open house with Latin dance performances by The Kennedy Dancers Inc. Inner City Youth Pre-Professionals. Refreshments will be served!

West Side

NJCU Virtual Talk: Criminal Justice & Julie Green's First Meal Paintings

March 4, 12:30pm-2:00pm on Zoom

In this virtual talk, the former New York Times critic, Kirk Johnson, and Prof. Sara Sommervold of Center on Wrongful Convictions of Northwestern University will shed light on the subjects of Julie Green's First Meal series paintings - those who were unfairly incarcerated and exonerated after legal battles. and Prof. Sara Sommervold of Center on Wrongful Convictions.

Historic Downtown

Beginner Argentine Tango at Impress Ballroom

March 4, 7:10pm - 8:00pm

165 Newark Ave,Jersey City, NJ (entrance on Barrow St)

Join Impress Ballroom for a complimentary Argentine tango class for beginners, teacher: Ilya Maletin. Please wear comfortable shoes and clothes.

Art House Gallery presents Lucy Rovetto - "Floating"

March 4, 6pm-9pm

Art 150, 1st Floor Lobby, 150 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

The Art House Gallery invites you to view "Floating" featuring work by Lucy Rovetto in the lobby of Art 150.

Art Supply Swap with Sky Garden Gallery & Theda Sandiford

Friday, March 4, 5pm-8pm

Art 150, Studio #231, 150 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Do you have left over materials from an art project? Have WAY too much Cadmium White when you need Pastels? Do you have skeins of yarn you are not using? We're on the lookout for art supplies that can be used by someone else. Marie Condo your art supplies and make room for more joy in your life.

Guillermo Bublik: In Transition

Friday, March 4, 4pm-9pm

Art 150, Studio #225, 150 Bay St, 2nd Floor, Jersey City, NJ 07302

A year after his move from Chicago, Guillermo Bublik has established himself as an important addition to the Jersey City arts community. His unorthodox pairings of media and surfaces result in striking color effects that draw viewers in. Visit his artist studio to see new work and works-in-progress.

Open Studio: m.gluck

Friday, March 4, 6pm-9pm

Art 150, Studio #226, 150 Bay St, 2nd Floor, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Visit local artist m.gluck in their studio and view the "Sci-fi Series" comprised of collaged photographs of fantasy landscapes and skyscapes.

"Take a Breath" & "Signature" Art Exhibitions at Art 150

March 4, 6pm - 8pm

Pro Arts Gallery, 150 Bay Street, 2nd Floor, Jersey City, NJ 07302

"Take a Breath" features Art Fair 14C Artist in Residence: Jonté Drew

"Signature" features artists from 150 Bay Studios:

Cheryl R. Riley, Deb Sinha, Elinor Dei, Tos Pironti, Frank Ippolito, Georgina Billington, Guillermo Bublik, Josh Urso, Megan Maloy, Mindy Gluck, Paul Wirhun, Robert Cadena, Robert Koch, Robert Policastro, Susan Evans Grove, Teri Fiore, Theda Sandiford & Tzara Peterson.

175 2nd St presents The Art Project

March 4, 6pm-8pm

175 2nd St., Jersey City, NJ

Take a tour of 14 floors of solo-artist lobbies with works by Greg Letson, Tim Daly, Bruce Halpin, Sandra DeSando, Pat Lay, David W Cummings, Kevin McCaffrey, Mindy Gluck, Glenn Garver, David French, Kati Villim, Eileen Ferrara, Caroline Burton, and Heidi Curko.

Dvora Art House presents The Art Project

March 4, 6pm-8pm

DVORA Art House, 148 1st St. Jersey City, NJ

Take a tour of 12 floors of solo-artist lobbies! See solo-artist lobby exhibits with works by Joan Mellon, Laura Lou Levy, Cheryl Hochberg, Alberte Bernier, Robin Feld, Anonda Bell, Orna Adoram, Dana Scott and more.

Elevator JC Open Studios

March 4, 5:00pm-8:00pm

135 Erie Street, Floors 3,4,&5, Jersey City, NJ 07302

elevator is a studio workspace for creatives of all kinds. We're located steps away from Hamilton Park on 3 floors of 135 Erie St. and are home to many artists, musicians, local businesses, and more! Please visit us and take in the art, music, & conversations.

"Color Continues" Featuring m.dreeland

Friday, March 4, 6pm-8pm

SILVERMAN Hamilton Square Condominiums, 232 Pavonia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis

Coming into Focus Featuring Ben Fine and Deb Sinha

March 4, 6pm-8pm

SILVERMAN Majestic Theatre Condominium Association, 222 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis

D'Angelico Guitars on Exhibit at Canopy by Hilton Jersey City

Friday, March 4, 3pm-8pm

Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District, 159 Morgan Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Exquisitely crafted D'Angelico Guitars, each reimagined by a different artist use the guitar as their canvas. Now on display at Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District. The exhibit can be accessed on the second floor of the hotel in the Artists' Studio located in Canopy Central.

The Oakman presents The Art Project

March 4, 6pm-8pm, 160 1st St. Jersey City, NJ

Take a tour of 14 floors of solo-artist lobbies with works by artists Bill Leech, Daryl-Ann Saunders, David W. Cummings, Guillermo Bublik, Josef Zutelgte, Linda Byrne, Mindy Gluck, Nupur Nishith, William Stamos, Vikki Michalios, and Karen Starrett.

Additional events are added to the lineup daily. To list an event on the JC Fridays website, please visit www.jcfridays.com/sign-up by February 28.

Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all the public programming presented by our organization. A list of wheelchair accessible events can be found here: www.jcfridays.com/blog/categories/wheelchair-accessible

For questions about venue COVID-19 safety protocols, please contact the hosts directly. Art House encourages all patrons to follow all CDC Guidance and adhere to each event's requirements.