INTO THE WOODS JR. to be Presented at Aspire Performing Arts

This July, Aspire Performing Arts Company will present the musical Into the Woods JR. at The Barn Theatre in Montville, NJ.

Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking musical. This lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables features classic characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk), and the Witch.

Performances will take place on Friday, July 25 at 7:00PM, Saturday, July 26 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, July 27 at 2:00PM.

The musical is directed by Brooke Rutkowski. Brooke Rutkowski is a tri-state area based teaching artist, arts administrator, director, and actor. She attended Montclair State University where she graduated with an honors Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting and Rowan University where she obtained her Master of Arts in Arts Administration. She holds her teaching license in the state of New Jersey, and is certified in youth mental health. In addition to Aspire PAC, she has taught, performed, and directed with Montclair State University, George Street Playhouse, McCarter Theatre Center, Marin Shakespeare Company, Equalogy, Noteworthy Academy of Music, and White Plains Performing Arts Company.

The Production Team includes Lisa Beth Vettoso, Artistic Director/Producer; Casey Gorab, Music Director; Melanie Della Peruti, Choreographer; Brynn Buckley, Stage Manager; Andrew Voza, Production Assistant; and Cheryl Wilbur, Production Manager.

“Into the Woods JR. was our very first Aspire PAC production in 2011,” says Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. “We are thrilled to return to this fan favorite with another generation of talented performers. This show is fun for the whole family - don’t miss it.”

The cast of 28 includes: Cast A: Celicia Hadnot as Narrator, Eve Cangemi as Cinderella, Lydia Topps as Jack, Tommy Clark as Baker, Penelope DelPiano as Baker’s Wife, Lillian DeGroat as Jack’s Mother, Isabelle Martone as Little Red, Callia Hope Baluran as Witch, Gavin Lamatina as Mysterious Man, Ellye Rodriguez as Steward; Cast B: Emma Drobik as Narrator, Inara Ahmad as Cinderella, Juliette Lamatina as Jack, Gavin Lamatina as Baker, Danielle Laub as Baker’s Wife, Ashlee Vissers as Jack’s Mother, Amari Camplongo as Little Red, Rayna Tuttle as Witch, Tommy Clark as Mysterious Man, Sam Scilleri as Steward.

Performing in all shows are: Emily Henry as Wolf, Emily Best as Granny, Francesca Cingari as Florinda, Sofia DeNude as Lucinda, Aniyah Grayson as Milky White, Ryan Wildt as Cinderella’s Prince, Autumn Rosen as Rapunzel’s Prince, Gavin Encarnacion as Cinderella’s Father, Kylie Ortiz as Rapunzel/Cinderella’s Mother, and Adriana Anselmi as Cinderella’s Stepmother.