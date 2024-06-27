HORIZON SOUNDS OF THE CITY Weekly Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series Kicks Off On June 27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience a lineup of diverse artists under the stars this summer at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for exciting, FREE concerts.

The series unites Newark's cultural diversity by bringing together residents, workers, and visitors for unforgettable evenings of great music, food, and fun. The weekly events run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, starting off with the annual celebratory dance party kicking off the series with WBGO-FM DJ Felix Hernandez's "Rhythm Revue Dance Party" on June 28. This performance is part of Prudential presents North to Shore Festival, New Jersey's three-city, three-weekend celebration of arts and ideas.



This year's impressive lineup includes Brazilian percussionist Cyro Baptista, Afrobeat singer and artist Kofi Kinaata, New Orleans funk band Galactic f. Jelly Joseph, rap icon KRS-One, and New Orleans bounce singer Big Freedia. Some performances will also showcase a guest poet from Dodge Poetry, as well as local opening talent and NJPAC's student performers. This event is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated summer events in the area.



Everyone is invited to Horizon Sounds of the City, NJPAC's popular FREE outdoor concert series every Thursday from June 27 to August 8, 2024 (except Thursday, July 4th). The entire community comes together for a weekly dance party with a festival atmosphere in Chambers Plaza on the NJPAC grounds.



Attendees can enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, dance to our mainstage headliners, and enjoy a vibrant social atmosphere. The Horizon Sounds of the City concerts at NJPAC's outdoor Chambers Plaza have entertained hundreds of thousands of music lovers from the greater Newark area. The series celebrates Newark's cultural diversity by bringing together those who work, live, and play in the city and beyond for memorable evenings of great music, food, and fun. By connecting the Greater Newark community to the summer's most energetic vibrant concerts, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon) and NJPAC provide an ideal opportunity to promote the city's rapidly expanding arts and entertainment district and acquaint audiences with local merchants and businesses



“We are very excited for the new season of the Horizon Sounds of the City summer concert series that brings together the Greater Newark community around the common love of music” said Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director Corporate Social Responsibility, Horizon. “This free outdoor concert series highlights the positive impact of the arts to community health – by offering entertainment in an accessible way helps the community become vibrant, connected and uplifted in the way only the arts can achieve.”



The Horizon Sounds of the City concert series at NJPAC is made possible by the generous support of Horizon, RWJBarnabas Health, and Mars Wrigley. Additional support provided by Patrón Tequila, Belvedere Vodka, High West Whiskey, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and Gia Maione Prima Foundation.



Prudential presents North to Shore Festival is sponsored by Prudential Financial, NJEDA, NJM Insurance Group, United Airlines, CRDA, Outfront, NJ Division of Travel and Tourism, and in Newark by Cuervo Tradicional.

To learn more about Sounds of the City, visit NJPAC.org



Felix Hernandez's Rhythm Revue Dance Party

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, June 27, 2024 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE

DJ Felix Hernandez kicks off NJPAC's Horizon Sounds of the City with his famous Rhythm Revue Dance Party. You know summer is finally here when Horizon Sounds of the City returns to NJPAC! Our free outdoor concert series kicks off with WBGO DJ Felix Hernandez and his famous Rhythm Revue Dance Party. Bring your family and friends and groove to music by James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and tons of classic soul and R&B.



Cyro Baptista: Chama

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, July 11, 2024 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE

Newark get ready to feel the beat with Cyro Baptista, the Brazilian percussionist extraordinaire. Artists from every genre have collaborated with this versatile artist: Sting, Paul Simon, Yo-Yo Ma, Herbie Hancock, Kathleen Battle, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Laurie Anderson, Wynton Marsalis, Milton Nascimento and Caetano Veloso.



Cyro's musical creation Chama is whimsical and wonderful — a non-stop carnivalesque journey around the world. “Only Cyro Baptista could concoct a mix of music to include Brazilian, Mexican, and Afro-Cuban forms with hints of jazz, funk, and whatever else may fit,” says Glide Magazine. Bring your family and friends and join the fun!



Kofi Kinaata

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, July 18, 2024 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE

See Kofi Kinaata, the Ghanaian singer-songwriter and Fante rapper. His instantly likeable songs will pull you in with their mellow rhythms, super-catchy melodies and clever lyrics. Once you experience Kofi Kinaata's uplifting vibes, you'll be a fan for life.



Galactic F. Jelly Joseph

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, July 25, 2024 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE

The ultimate New Orleans funk band gets the crowd pumping with their down-and-dirty fusion of funk, blues, soul and rock. They've been pushing musical boundaries since the '90s at Coachella, Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the iconic music club Tipitina's. (They played Tipitina's so many times, they eventually bought the place!) Get in the Mardi Gras spirit with Ben Ellman (saxophone, harmonica), Robert Mercurio (bass), Stanton Moore (drums, percussion), Jeffrey Raines (guitar), Richard Vogal (keyboards) and vocal powerhouse Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph. This performance is graciously sponsored by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation.



KRS-One

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, August 1, 2024 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE

Rap icon KRS-One brings back the golden age of hip hop at NJPAC's free outdoor concert series. Called “the greatest live emcee ever” (The Source), his group Boogie Down Productions was the stuff of Bronx legend. He's responsible for hits like “Sound of da Police,” “MC's Act Like They Don't Know,” “Love's Gonna Get'cha (Material Love),” “Hip Hop vs. Rap,” “South Bronx” and “My Philosophy.”



Big Freedia

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, August 8, 2024 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE

Release your wiggle! Big Freedia — the Queen of New Orleans Bounce — headlines the epic finale of NJPAC's free outdoor concert series. The larger-than-life hip hop artist is famous for twerk-worthy bangers like “Drop,” “Excuse” and “Explode.” With her unstoppable energy, it's no surprise she's a favorite collaborator of Beyoncé, Ciara, Diplo, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne and Lizzo.

