Grammy Winner Sō Percussion to Perform with Princeton Symphony Orchestra

Fresh from their 2025 GRAMMY win for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance, Sō Percussion will appear with Princeton Symphony Orchestra at concerts the weekend of March 8-9. The ensemble will perform Viet Cuong’s concerto for percussion quartet, Re(new)al. Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts the program which includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral" and Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances. Both performances are at Richardson Auditorium, on the campus of Princeton University.

“I’m excited to perform with Sō Percussion as they are a fearless ensemble, musically gifted and always seeking to push artistic boundaries with new techniques and sound experimentation,” says Maestro Milanov.

Sō Percussion are celebrated for a dazzling range of work: for live performances which bring to life the vibrant percussion repertoire; for an extravagant array of collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, contemporary dance, and theater; and for their work in education and community. Committed to the creation and amplification of new work, Sō’s collaborative composition partners include David Lang, Julia Wolfe, Nathalie Joachim, Dan Trueman, Kendall K. Williams, among others. This season, Sō and Caroline Shaw (as well as Ringdown, Shaw’s duo) perform a program highlighting their 2025 Grammy® Award-winning album, Rectangles and Circumstance, at East Coast venues and in Europe. Sō Percussion are Princeton University’s Edward T. Cone performers-in-residence.

Carlos Simon’s lively Four Black American Dances showcases dance styles with cultural significance to Black American communities, and Viet Cuong’s Re(new)al is a fascinating work inspired by the power of hydro, wind, and solar energies. Completing the concert program is Beethoven’s programmatic “Pastoral” Symphony; its five movements evoking visions of the countryside with translated wording such as “Scene by the Brook,” “Thunder and Storm,” and “Shepherd’s Song.”

Sunday’s concert includes a 3pm pre-concert talk hosted by Rossen Milanov discussing the works to be performed. The talk is free to ticket holders with general seating in Richardson Auditorium.

Single tickets for Beethoven’s Sixth & Sō Percussion start at $40. Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase.

Comments