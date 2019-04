George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint To Appear On 'State Of The Arts' Tomorrow

The 2019-20 season will begin in October with LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, the heartwarming new musical based on the popular novel by Steve Kluger . When Joe Margolis is asked by his son to open an old box of letters, he is transported to the summer of 1942 and the time a young Joey and his best friend Craig wrote fan letters to the star third baseman of the New York Giants asking his help to impress and suppress the neighborhood bullies. When they receive a surprising response, an unlikely friendship is formed that will affect both boys for the rest of their lives. With music by Grammy Award-winner Jason Howland (Broadway's LITTLE WOMEN), direction by two-time Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GREASE) and a book by the novel's author, this new musical is a poignant tale of baseball, friendship and the enduring bond between fathers and sons. Performances of LAST DAYS OF SUMMER will begin on October 15 and continue through November 11, 2019 in the Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater. LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is produced in association with Daryl Roth