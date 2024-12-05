Full Cast Set For AMERICAN IDIOT at The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to rock as The Actors Studio of New Jersey brings Green Day's American Idiot to Dunellen, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic album. This one-night-only event will take place on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8 p.m. at The Dunellen Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Restaino, this production will bring the explosive energy of the original Green Day album to the stage in a concert-style performance. This high-energy show, featuring the music of punk rock band Green Day, tells the story of three disaffected young men-Johnny, Will, and Tunny-searching for meaning in a post-9/11 world. With its raw emotion and electrifying score, American Idiot promises to be a "21st Century Breakdown" of suburban life and youthful disillusionment.

Originally conceived by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer, "American Idiot" features lyrics by Armstrong and music by Green Day. The show premiered on Broadway in 2010, winning two Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. The cast for this special one-night-only production includes Shelly Verden as Johnny, Sam Vana as Tunny, Bennett Safsel as Will, Will Braxton Coffey as St. Jimmy, Andre Williams as Favorite Son, Emily DeMaio as Whatsername, Alyssa Wray as Extraordinary Girl, Juliana Conte as Heather, Nicole Perri as Alysha, Max Evans as Theo, and Eden Mendez, Jimmy Jesberger, and Kirsten Ayala as featured ensemble. This production will be staged in concert with principal characters playing their own instruments, doubling as the American Idiot band. This production is directed and choreographed by Michael Restaino, production managed by Dan Sims, assistant stage managed by Joey Palazzo with casting by Adriana Negron.

This inaugural production marks a significant milestone for The Actors Studio of New Jersey, as it is the first event in their partnership with the Township of Dunellen. ASNJ is committed to bringing extensive arts programming to the community, fostering a vibrant cultural landscape through innovative and engaging theatrical experiences. "We are thrilled to present American Idiot in a new light," said Michael Restaino. "Our intimate staging will give audiences a fresh perspective on these powerful songs and stories, aligning perfectly with ASNJ's mission to put a unique spin on existing works and create a raw, energetic, and intimate experience."

Audiences can expect to hear Green Day classics like "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," and the title track "American Idiot," all delivered with the raw energy and rebellious spirit that defines this iconic album. Tickets can be purchased at www.tasnj.com/american-idiot.

