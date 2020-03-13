Entertainment Suspended Until Mid-April at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced today that effective immediately the resort destination will suspend entertainment taking place inside Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Sound Waves, Howie Mandel's Comedy Club and DAER Nightclub until April 15.

The entertainment lineup includes: 3LAU (March 14), Adam Sandler (March 14), Jay Mohr (March 14), Hard Rock Hoops (March 19 - 22), Cage Fury Fighting Championships (March 21), T-Pain (March 21), Jason Weiss (March 24), DJ Ikon (March 27), Bat out of Hell (March 27 - April 4), NGHTMRE (March 28), Pitbull (April 4), 80's Live Sunday's, Christopher Cross (April 10), Neha Kakkar (April 11).

DAER Nightclub will suspend operations as a precautionary effort until further notice.

"Our highest priority is our commitment to ensure the safety and security of our guests, team members and community is paramount," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "Due to national concerns over the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus, Hard Rock Atlantic City has made a decision to suspend entertainment until mid-April in an abundance of caution."

Those who purchased tickets to a postponed event are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for a new date to be announced, however refunds will be available and issued at point of initial purchase for shows canceled or for those unable to attend a future postponed show.

As the COVID-19/coronavirus situation evolves, Hard Rock Atlantic City is continuing its commitment to intensive cleaning of the complex, with special attention paid to high-touch services and use of multiple cleaning products, including a peroxide-based disinfectant that kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria. For the convenience of guests, hand sanitizing stands are available on the casino floor and at the entrances and other high-traffic locations.

Hard Rock is working closely with local safety and public health agencies, and other venue partners while aligning with local, state, federal and global public health guidelines and agencies. Additionally, Hard Rock Atlantic City will continue to review policies and procedures with the aim of strengthening our COVID-19 response to further align with updated public health advice and guidelines, including that of the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). This includes promoting handwashing and healthy hygiene practices among our community of team members and guests.

For questions about COVID-19/coronavirus, visit the U.S. Center for Disease Control website or the World Health Organization website.





