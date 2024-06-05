Elaine Bromka to Bring TEA FOR THREE: LADY BIRD, PAT & BETTY to Cape May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three former First Ladies will share some very intimate secrets during East Lynne Theater Company's critically acclaimed production of “Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty” from June 19 to July 6.

Written by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka, this one-woman show stars the Emmy Award-winning Bromka, who will give a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford during their last months in the White House, and reveal the oftentimes heavy personal cost of what Mrs. Nixon called, “the hardest unpaid job in the world.”

Bromka has over 30 years of acting experience in film, television, Broadway, and off-Broadway. She appeared as the mom in “Uncle Buck” with John Candy, the deranged Stella on “Days of our Lives,” as well as on “The Blacklist,” “Girls,” “E.R.,” “The Sopranos,” “Law and Order,” “Sex and the City,” and more.

“We are delighted to have Elaine Bromka portray these three strong and powerful women at East Lynne,” said Craig Fols, East Lynne's artistic director. “As co-writer of the play and the originator of these roles, I couldn't imagine anyone else performing in this production. Audiences are in for a special treat.”

Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Weinberger worked with Bromka to dive into the stories of the former FLOTUSes and link them together, while weaving in tales of their husbands – aka the Presidents of the United States – as well as the politics and social change of the time.

“These were women of intelligence and grit who suddenly found themselves living in a fishbowl,” Bromka said. “I wanted to tell these stories from their points of view and dismantle any myths about these women.”

The 75-minute show runs 7 p.m. June 19-22, June 26-29, July 2, 5 and 6. There is also a special holiday performance 4 p.m., July 4. General admission tickets are $35, seniors $30, students and military $20. East Lynne is located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. More information, as well as tickets, can be found at EastLynneTheater.org.

About East Lynne Theater Company:

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) was the first theater in the country with the unique mission of presenting and preserving America's theatrical heritage. The New York Times listed ELTC as one of the 75 top summer theaters in North America. In 2018, the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly passed a joint legislative resolution recognizing ELTC as “one of the state's most important cultural treasures.”

