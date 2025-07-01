ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Opens Centenary Stage Company’s Summerfest 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centenary Stage Company will kick off its Summerfest 2025 with Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, running July 10–20 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center in Hackettstown, NJ. The production is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, Escape to Margaritaville features a soundtrack packed with Jimmy Buffett’s biggest hits including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and more. The musical follows Tully, a carefree singer-songwriter at a tropical resort, and Rachel, a workaholic vacationer, as an unexpected romance takes hold.

Performance dates are:

Thursday, July 10 at 7:00 PM

Friday, July 11 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, July 12 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, July 13 at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, July 16 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 17 at 7:00 PM

Friday, July 18 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, July 19 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, July 20 at 2:00 PM

Tickets range from $29.50–$35.00 for adults, with discounts available for students and children under 12 on select dates. A special Buy One Get One (BOGO) ticket offer is available for Thursday evening performances, in person only at the Centenary Stage Company box office beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of the show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

Comments

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...